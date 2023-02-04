Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) external-link

West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to join Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign the 24-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan have all made enquires about Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, following his omission from Chelsea's Champions League squad. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea are ready to rival Manchester United for Napoli and Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen, 24. (Mirror) external-link

Atletico Madrid have "set their sights" on signing Wolverhampton Wanderers' Spanish defender Hugo Bueno, 20. (AS via Sport Witness) external-link

Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs that have shown interest in Barcelona's Spanish forward Ansu Fati, but Bayern Munich are said to be the most keen on the 20-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

The Gunners, meanwhile, will be overwhelming favourites to sign Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, in the summer. (Teamtalk) external-link

Tottenham could reportedly make use of good relations with Atletico Madrid to sign Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 29, and Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 30, in coming transfer windows. (Mail) external-link

Real Madrid were offered the chance to sign Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, from Manchester City,but the Spanish club decided not to proceed as they are happy with the current squad. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter) external-link

Spanish midfielder Isco, 30, is reportedly waiting for a concrete proposal to his agents from Everton as he continues to look for a new club after his contract with Sevilla was terminated. (TuttoJuve - in Italian) external-link