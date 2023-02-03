Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United and Paris St-Germain will be expected to pay a transfer fee of at least £90m if they are to sign prolific Napoli and Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen, 24, in the summer. (ESPN) external-link

Arsenal have made agreeing new contracts with Bukayo Saka, 21, and France defender, William Saliba, 21, a priority, with Manchester City interested in the England winger. (Talksport) external-link

After a hectic transfer window Chelsea have turned their attention to extending the contract of Mason Mount, 24. The England midfielder is out of contract in the summer of 2024. (90min) external-link

Sources close to Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang say the 33-year-old is shocked and disappointed to be left out of Chelsea's Champions League squad and is convinced the club want to get rid of him. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United have agreed a four-year contract extension with 18-year-old winger Alejandro Garnacho, who has previously been called up to the senior Argentina squad. (AS in Spanish) external-link

Staff at Old Trafford are split over whether 21-year-old England forward Mason Greenwood should be allowed to resume his career at the club. (Guardian) external-link

Greenwood is eyeing a move to China to restart his career if United decide to sack him once they complete their own internal process. (Sun) external-link

Haaland eyes 95-year record - can he 'walk on water'? Can Erling Haaland challenge Dixie Dean's all-time tally?

West Ham United and Everton will have to wait until the summer to move for Suriname winger Sheraldo Becker after Union Berlin were reluctant to let the 27-year-old leave in January because of their Champions League ambitions. (Caught Offside) external-link

LA Galaxy right-back Julian Araujo's move to Barcelona has fallen through after Fifa ruled the paperwork to finalise the 21-year-old's transfer was submitted too late. (ESPN) external-link

Utrecht's 21-year-old American midfielder Taylor Booth is being monitored by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. (Mail) external-link

