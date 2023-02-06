Tuesday's transfer gossip: Silva, Martial, Kane, Rice, Bellingham, Jones, Coutinho
Paris St-Germain want to sign 28-year-old Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is open to leaving Manchester City, but could face competition from Barcelona. (Le10 Sport - in French)
Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, in the summer as the club aims to make room for a new striker in Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. (MEN)
Tottenham will not sell club record goalscorer Kane to a rival club this summer. (Times)
Manchester United would be required to pay £120m to sign England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, from West Ham, after having a £100m bid rejected last summer. (TalkSport)
Real Madrid believe England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, will choose to move to the Premier League when he leaves Borussia Dortmund. (Athletic - subscription required)
West Brom's Carlos Corberan ranks high on Leeds' shortlist of replacements for the sacked Jesse Marsch. (Guardian)
Southampton's owners discussed the future of manager Nathan Jones after Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Brentford but are set to stick by him for the time being. (Talksport)
Jones is expected to still be in charge for Southampton's home game against Wolves on Saturday. (90min)
Former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is the leading candidate to become manager of German club Hoffenheim after they parted company with Andre Breitenreiter. (Sky Sports Germany)
Aston Villa's Brazilian forward Philippe Coutinho, 30, has turned down a move to Galatasaray. (TeamTalk)
Chelsea have scouted Porto and Portugal stopper Diogo Costa, 23, as they look to address their goalkeeping situation in the summer. (90 Min)
Inter Milan have added Fulham's 25-year-old defender Tosin Adarabioyo to their list of targets to replace 27-year-old Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, who is expected to leave the Serie A side when his contract runs out in the summer. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)
Former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce turned down the chance to manage former club Wigan Athletic after the Championship side approached him after their recent sacking Kolo Toure. (Football Insider)
