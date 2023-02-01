Close menu

Thursday's transfer gossip: Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Andre Ayew

Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew, who is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom for talks, on a free transfer. Nottingham Forest could also be tempted into a move for the 33-year-old. (Mail) external-link

The Toffees could also look to sign former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco, 30, who is available on a free transfer. (Times - subscription required)external-link

Everton had a deadline day move for 31-year-old Colombian striker Duvan Zapata rejected by Atalanta. (TeamTalk)external-link

That was one of a reported 14 targets Everton failed to sign on deadline day. (Express)external-link

Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, is among Manchester City's targets for the summer if Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 28, does not return from his loan spell at Bayern Munich. (Times - subscription required)external-link

Chelsea's owners will not demand immediate results from manager Graham Potter following the club's January spending spree. (Guardian)external-link

The Blues are set to add another signing in English striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan, 17, who will join from Southampton. (Sun)external-link

Chelsea's Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, sent desperate text messages to club owner Todd Boehly as he tried to complete his proposed loan move to Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)external-link

Leeds United declined the opportunity to sign English defender Axel Tuanzebe, 25, on loan from Manchester United before the January window closed. (The Athletic, via Metro)external-link

The agent of Liverpool's Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 31, believes discussions over a new contract at the club will conclude this month. (Sky Germany, via Mirror)external-link

The back page of the Daily Express
The back page of the Daily Express
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport