Chelsea have reopened talks with Benfica about trying to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández, 22, before the transfer window closes on Tuesday. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham have submitted a 25m euro (£22m) verbal offer to Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Ecuador centre-back Piero Hincapie, 21. (Bild - in German) external-link

Nottingham Forest are on the verge of signing Newcastle United's English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 30. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona are keeping tabs on 23-year-old Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix, who is currently on loan at Chelsea. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Inter Milan have lined up Manchester United and Sweden centre-back Victor Lindelof, 28, as a replacement for Milan Skriniar if the 27-year-old Slovakia defender moves to Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Tottenham are working on a deal to sign Birmingham City's 17-year-old English midfielder Jobe Bellingham, the brother of Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (Football Insider) external-link

Galatasaray are leading the chase to sign Liverpool's 25-year-old English defender Nat Phillips, who is valued at £10m. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Everton are keen to bring in a forward as well as Udinese's 27-year-old Brazilian defender Rodrigo Becao. (Mail) external-link

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign Paris St-Germain and Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 36. (Football Insider) external-link

Sporting Lisbon are close to a loan deal for Barcelona and Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, as a replacement for 23-year-old Spain defender Pedro Porro, who Tottenham hope to sign. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City will challenge Barcelona for the signing of Girona and Spain Under-21 defender Arnau Martinez, 19. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Sevilla are in advanced talks to sign Spanish midfielder Bryan Gil, 21, from Tottenham on loan until the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Newcastle United have agreed a fee of around £3m for West Ham and Scotland Under-21 right-back Harrison Ashby, 21. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Fulham have held talks with Sheffield United over their Norway midfielder Sander Berge, with the 24-year-old also linked with Newcastle. (90min) external-link

The Cottagers are also in advanced talks to sign 26-year-old Serbia midfielder Sasa Lukic from Torino. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Brighton have completed the signing of AIK and Sweden midfielder Yasin Ayari, 19, for 6m euros (£5.2m). (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

