Manchester City are planning to make a move for Leicester City playmaker James Maddison in the summer when the 26-year-old England international will have one year left on his Foxes deal. (Mail) external-link

A loan move to Inter Milan was never an option for England centre-back Harry Maguire, and the 29-year-old will stay at Manchester United until at least the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter) external-link

Chelsea asked Inter Milan about their willingness to sell Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella but the Serie A club were not prepared to let the 25-year-old leave. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says it is Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar's choice to not sign a new contract and leave for free when the 27-year-old's deal expires in the summer. (Sport Mediaset, via Football Italia) external-link

Bournemouth turned down the chance to sign Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo after the 23-year-old Italy international had a change of heart about joining the south coast club. (Sky Sport Italia, via Daily Echo) external-link

A move taking 30-year-old Spanish midfielder Isco, who is a free agent after leaving Sevilla in December, to German club Union Berlin collapsed. (Goal) external-link

AC Milan have denied there are tensions in negotiations over a new contract with Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, and talks are taking place "in a professional way". (Football Italia) external-link

Barcelona tried to sign Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, from Fiorentina on loan with an obligation to buy but the Italian club rejected the offer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

