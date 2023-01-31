Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Maguire, Cancelo, Barella, Skriniar, Zaniolo
Manchester City are planning to make a move for Leicester City playmaker James Maddison in the summer when the 26-year-old England international will have one year left on his Foxes deal. (Mail)
A loan move to Inter Milan was never an option for England centre-back Harry Maguire, and the 29-year-old will stay at Manchester United until at least the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter)
Chelsea asked Inter Milan about their willingness to sell Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella but the Serie A club were not prepared to let the 25-year-old leave. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)
Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says it is Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar's choice to not sign a new contract and leave for free when the 27-year-old's deal expires in the summer. (Sport Mediaset, via Football Italia)
Bournemouth turned down the chance to sign Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo after the 23-year-old Italy international had a change of heart about joining the south coast club. (Sky Sport Italia, via Daily Echo)
A move taking 30-year-old Spanish midfielder Isco, who is a free agent after leaving Sevilla in December, to German club Union Berlin collapsed. (Goal)
AC Milan have denied there are tensions in negotiations over a new contract with Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, and talks are taking place "in a professional way". (Football Italia)
Barcelona tried to sign Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, from Fiorentina on loan with an obligation to buy but the Italian club rejected the offer. (Sport - in Spanish)
