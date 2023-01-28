Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle and Tottenham could move for 29-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea, in the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Leicester City have made an offer of £20m for Leeds United's 26-year-old English winger Jack Harrison. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham are keeping close tabs on Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 28, ahead of a potential summer move. (Football Insider) external-link

Nottingham Forest are considering a late move for Juventus and United States midfielder Weston McKennie, who is also a target for Leeds United. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

West Ham have joined Aston Villa in the race for Marseille and France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 23. (Metro) external-link

Brighton tell Caicedo to take time off Moises Caicedo: Brighton tell midfielder to take time off after asking to leave club

Tottenham are interested in Bayer Leverkusen and Ecuador left-sided centre-back Piero Hincapie, 21, but would be unwilling to match Leverkusen's £80m valuation. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Spurs have a verbal agreement in place with Sporting Lisbon for Spain defender Pedro Porro and are set to pay 48m euros (£42m) for the 23-year-old. (Record - in Portuguese) external-link

Fulham have submitted a new bid to sign Fluminense's Brazilian midfielder Andre, 21, on loan. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Bournemouth are planning a £12m move for Fenerbahce and Nigeria winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, 25. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Everton have reignited their interest in Southampton and Scotland striker Che Adams, 26. (Football Insider) external-link

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace will have to pay £25m if they want to sign Watford and Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr, 24. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

