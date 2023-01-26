Friday's transfer gossip: Gusto, Lamptey, Dumfries, Diaz, Gordon, Zaniolo, McKennie, Onana, Soares
Chelsea may have to delay plans to sign French right-back Malo Gusto, 19, in January with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas saying he expects the player to remain in France until at least the summer. (Football London)
Tottenham are confident that a deal for Sporting Lisbon and Spain defender Pedro Porro will be finalised in the coming days after difficulties in negotiations over the 23-year-old's release clause. (90min)
Sporting have enquired about the availability of Brighton's Tariq Lamptey, 22, to replace Porro, with Lyon also interested in the Ghana full-back. (90min)
Everton are expected to drop their £60m asking price for English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, and accept around £40m plus add-ons after their original valuation put Newcastle off. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Leeds are ready to pay £25m for Juventus and the USA midfielder Weston McKennie, 24. (Sky Sports Italy)
Bournemouth are interested in signing Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, with their move for Villarreal and Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, 21, looking like it has hit a stumbling block. (Mail)
AC Milan also want to sign Zaniolo but are interested in 25-year-old France and Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin as an alternative. (Sky Sports Italy)
Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United are all interested in the Netherlands and Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, with Inter setting a price of 40m euros (£35m) for the 26-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz has agreed to join La Liga side Villarreal in the summer on a free transfer. The 23-year-old Chile international is out of contract at Ewood Park at the end of the season. (Mail)
Southampton are keen on Rennes and Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana. The 20-year-old was the fastest player at the World Cup and was previously attracting interest from fellow Premier League strugglers Everton. (Mail)
Leeds are set to allow their English forward Joe Gelhardt, 20, to join promotion-chasing Championship side Sunderland on loan until the end of the season. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United could make a £105m bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but the move for the 23-year-old Nigeria forward would likely not come until the summer. (Soccer News - In Dutch)
United are also looking to send 19-year-old English forward Charlie McNeill, Dutch defender Bjorn Hardley, 20, and English defender Di'Shon Bernard, 22, out on loan in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)
Fulham have reportedly agreed a loan deal for Arsenal and Portugal full-back Cedric Soares, 31. (90min)
Arsenal are trying to sign a midfielder before the end of the window, with Everton and Belgium's Amadou Onana, 21, an option. (Express)
Fiorentina do not want to let Sofyan Amrabat, 26, leave in the January transfer window after the Morocco midfielder attracted interest from Liverpool and Tottenham in recent weeks. (90min)
