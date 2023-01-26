Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea may have to delay plans to sign French right-back Malo Gusto, 19, in January with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas saying he expects the player to remain in France until at least the summer. (Football London external-link )

Tottenham are confident that a deal for Sporting Lisbon and Spain defender Pedro Porro will be finalised in the coming days after difficulties in negotiations over the 23-year-old's release clause. (90min external-link )

Sporting have enquired about the availability of Brighton's Tariq Lamptey, 22, to replace Porro, with Lyon also interested in the Ghana full-back. (90min external-link )

Everton are expected to drop their £60m asking price for English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, and accept around £40m plus add-ons after their original valuation put Newcastle off. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Leeds are ready to pay £25m for Juventus and the USA midfielder Weston McKennie, 24. (Sky Sports Italy external-link )

Bournemouth are interested in signing Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, with their move for Villarreal and Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, 21, looking like it has hit a stumbling block. (Mail) external-link

AC Milan also want to sign Zaniolo but are interested in 25-year-old France and Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin as an alternative. (Sky Sports Italy external-link )

Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United are all interested in the Netherlands and Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, with Inter setting a price of 40m euros (£35m) for the 26-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz has agreed to join La Liga side Villarreal in the summer on a free transfer. The 23-year-old Chile international is out of contract at Ewood Park at the end of the season. (Mail) external-link

Southampton are keen on Rennes and Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana. The 20-year-old was the fastest player at the World Cup and was previously attracting interest from fellow Premier League strugglers Everton. (Mail) external-link

Leeds are set to allow their English forward Joe Gelhardt, 20, to join promotion-chasing Championship side Sunderland on loan until the end of the season. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United could make a £105m bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but the move for the 23-year-old Nigeria forward would likely not come until the summer. (Soccer News - In Dutch external-link )

United are also looking to send 19-year-old English forward Charlie McNeill, Dutch defender Bjorn Hardley, 20, and English defender Di'Shon Bernard, 22, out on loan in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Fulham have reportedly agreed a loan deal for Arsenal and Portugal full-back Cedric Soares, 31. (90min external-link )

Arsenal are trying to sign a midfielder before the end of the window, with Everton and Belgium's Amadou Onana, 21, an option. (Express external-link )

Fiorentina do not want to let Sofyan Amrabat, 26, leave in the January transfer window after the Morocco midfielder attracted interest from Liverpool and Tottenham in recent weeks. (90min external-link )

