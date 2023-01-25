Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) external-link

Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training. (Sky Sports) external-link

Newcastle are looking at Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech, 29, as an alternative to Gordon as they are unwilling to pay Everton's £60m asking price. (Telegraph) external-link

Everton are also interested in the Morocco forward and could make a move if Gordon does leave. (Sky Sports) external-link

The Blues are ready to compete with Liverpool to sign Wolves' Portugal international midfielder Matheus Nunes, 24. (Telegraph) external-link

Everton's talks with Argentine Marcelo Bielsa about being their new manager have reached an impasse with former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl another option. (Independent) external-link

AC Milan are one of the clubs monitoring Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham are closing on a deal for Spain full-back Pedro Porro, 23, who plays for Sporting. (Guardian) external-link

Everton are looking at former Stoke and West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic, 33, who plays for Bologna. (Telegraph) external-link

Southampton have had a bid for Luton Town's English full-back James Bree, 25, accepted. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Crystal Palace are weighing up a bid for 23-year-old Bristol City and Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo. (John Percy) external-link

Nottingham Forest are considering a move for Inter Milan's Italian midfielder Roberto Gagliardini, 28. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey, 22, could leave this month with Lyon among clubs interested. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Sporting have approached the Seagulls about a loan deal for the Ghana international. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona could sell Spain forward Ferran Torres in the summer. The 22-year-old only joined from Manchester City . (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

