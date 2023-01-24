Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Everton have been put up for sale with an asking price of £500m. (Guardian) external-link

However owner Farhad Moshiri has denied reports of a potential sale, insisting he is committed to the struggling club. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Arsenal could rival Chelsea for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, in the summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

The Seagulls have put a £100m price tag on the Ecuador international. (Times) external-link

Everton will continue talks with Marcelo Bielsa about becoming their new manager but will also consider appointing their former boss Sam Allardyce. (Independent) external-link

Former Leeds boss Bielsa is unsure about taking the job while West Brom's Carlos Corberan is another option. (Times) external-link

Leeds winger Jack Harrison, 26, is a target of Leicester. (Telegraph) external-link

Villarreal and Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, 21, will have a medical at Bournemouth on Wednesday before a 23m euro (£20.3m) move. (Guardian) external-link

The Cherries are in talks with Roma about a signing Uruguay defender Matias Vina, 25. (90 min) external-link

Nottingham Forest would like to sign 36-year-old Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas from Paris St-Germain. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea have opened talks with Brazil defender Thiago Silva, 38, over a new contract with his current deal set to run out at the end of the season. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Talks are ongoing between Leeds and Juventus over the Italian side's 24-year-old USA midfielder Weston McKennie. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal have also made an enquiry into McKennie's availability. (Gazzetto dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

The Gunners are in pole position to sign Real Valladolid's 18-year-old Spanish full-back Ivan Fresneda. (Football Insider) external-link

Bristol City's 29-year-old English goalkeeper Daniel Bentley is set to undergo a medical at Wolves. (Birmingham Live) external-link

