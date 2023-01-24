Tuesday's transfer gossip: Everton, Caicedo, Bielsa, Allardyce, Fresneda, Harrison
Everton have been put up for sale with an asking price of £500m. (Guardian)
However owner Farhad Moshiri has denied reports of a potential sale, insisting he is committed to the struggling club. (Liverpool Echo)
Arsenal could rival Chelsea for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, in the summer. (Evening Standard)
The Seagulls have put a £100m price tag on the Ecuador international. (Times)
Everton will continue talks with Marcelo Bielsa about becoming their new manager but will also consider appointing their former boss Sam Allardyce. (Independent)
Former Leeds boss Bielsa is unsure about taking the job while West Brom's Carlos Corberan is another option. (Times)
Leeds winger Jack Harrison, 26, is a target of Leicester. (Telegraph)
Villarreal and Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, 21, will have a medical at Bournemouth on Wednesday before a 23m euro (£20.3m) move. (Guardian)
The Cherries are in talks with Roma about a signing Uruguay defender Matias Vina, 25. (90 min)
Nottingham Forest would like to sign 36-year-old Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas from Paris St-Germain. (Mail)
Chelsea have opened talks with Brazil defender Thiago Silva, 38, over a new contract with his current deal set to run out at the end of the season. (Athletic - subscription required)
Talks are ongoing between Leeds and Juventus over the Italian side's 24-year-old USA midfielder Weston McKennie. (Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal have also made an enquiry into McKennie's availability. (Gazzetto dello Sport - in Italian)
The Gunners are in pole position to sign Real Valladolid's 18-year-old Spanish full-back Ivan Fresneda. (Football Insider)
Bristol City's 29-year-old English goalkeeper Daniel Bentley is set to undergo a medical at Wolves. (Birmingham Live)
