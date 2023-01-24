Close menu

Tuesday's transfer gossip: Everton, Caicedo, Bielsa, Allardyce, Fresneda, Harrison

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Everton

Everton have been put up for sale with an asking price of £500m. (Guardian)external-link

However owner Farhad Moshiri has denied reports of a potential sale, insisting he is committed to the struggling club. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

Arsenal could rival Chelsea for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, in the summer. (Evening Standard)external-link

The Seagulls have put a £100m price tag on the Ecuador international. (Times)external-link

Everton will continue talks with Marcelo Bielsa about becoming their new manager but will also consider appointing their former boss Sam Allardyce. (Independent)external-link

Former Leeds boss Bielsa is unsure about taking the job while West Brom's Carlos Corberan is another option. (Times)external-link

Leeds winger Jack Harrison, 26, is a target of Leicester. (Telegraph)external-link

Villarreal and Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, 21, will have a medical at Bournemouth on Wednesday before a 23m euro (£20.3m) move. (Guardian)external-link

The Cherries are in talks with Roma about a signing Uruguay defender Matias Vina, 25. (90 min)external-link

Nottingham Forest would like to sign 36-year-old Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas from Paris St-Germain. (Mail)external-link

Chelsea have opened talks with Brazil defender Thiago Silva, 38, over a new contract with his current deal set to run out at the end of the season. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Talks are ongoing between Leeds and Juventus over the Italian side's 24-year-old USA midfielder Weston McKennie. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Arsenal have also made an enquiry into McKennie's availability. (Gazzetto dello Sport - in Italian)external-link

The Gunners are in pole position to sign Real Valladolid's 18-year-old Spanish full-back Ivan Fresneda. (Football Insider)external-link

Bristol City's 29-year-old English goalkeeper Daniel Bentley is set to undergo a medical at Wolves. (Birmingham Live)external-link

Daily Mail back page
Daily Mail back page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport