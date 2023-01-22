Last updated on .From the section Gossip

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England international's signature. (Guardian) external-link

Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talk's with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for the ex-England midfielder. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte's contract expires this summer and, while he has been offered a new deal, the 53-year-old has asked Spurs to put it on standby because he does not want to think about his future at the moment. (Sky Sports) external-link

Belgium forward Leandro Trossard's agent says Tottenham were in talks to sign the 28-year-old before he joined north London rivals Arsenal, who were more decisive in securing the move. (Mirror) external-link

Spanish winger Bryan Gil, 21, is believed to be one of three players that Tottenham are offering Roma as part of a potential swap deal for Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 23. (Football Insider) external-link

Roma manager Jose Mourinho thinks Zaniolo may not leave because the offers for the player "are unworthy of him or the club". (Football Italia) external-link

Roma have made initial contact with Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech's agent and could make a move for the 29-year-old Morocco winger if they sell Zaniolo. (Sky Sports Italia, in Italian) external-link

Everton also want to bring in Ziyech to help their fight against relegation and would prefer to sign him on loan with a view to making the move permanent if they stay up. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United have joined Paris St-Germain in the chase for 17-year-old Brazilian Vitor Roque, who has £52.5m release clause in his Athletico Paranaense contract. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Express) external-link

Nottingham Forest are looking at bringing in PSG keeper Keylor Navas with England's Dean Henderson, 25, facing a spell out injured, although Bournemouth and Leicester City are also interested in the 36-year-old Costa Rican. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish) external-link

Leicester City are showing a strong interest in Brazilian winger Tete, who is on loan at Lyon from Shakhtar Donetsk. Everton and Nottingham Forest also have the 22-year-old on their lists of targets. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona are happy with Spain defender Marcos Alonso's performances and plan to hold talks about extending the 32-year-old's deal once the January transfer window closes. (Sport) external-link

Inter Milan are interested in signing England centre-back Chris Smalling on a free transfer. The 33-year-old's contract at Roma runs out in the summer but has the option of being extended by a year. (Gazzetta dello Sport, in Italian) external-link

Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij's agent says Inter Milan have contacted him about extending the 30-year-old's contract, which runs out in the summer. (Rai Sport, via Football Italia) external-link

Burnley are in the final stages of talks as they look to bring in 22-year-old South Africa striker Lyle Foster from Belgian club Westerlo. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

