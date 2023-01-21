Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Camavinga
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star)
Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to sell the 21-year-old. (Mirror)
Chelsea would also be willing to swap Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, for Barcelona's Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26. (Sport - in Spanish)
Manchester United want Argentine forward Alejandro Garnacho to sign an eight-year contract but the 18-year-old's camp do not want him to sign a deal running for more than four years. (Mirror)
Manchester United have been offered Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, while Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been made aware about the 22-year-old Serbia international's availability. (90min)
West Ham have had an offer for Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo rejected by Roma, while talks over a deal for the 23-year-old continue with Tottenham. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Roma will make a move for Udinese's Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu, 28, once they offload Zaniolo. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Former Spain boss Luis Enrique, 52, is one of the options being considered to take over over as the new manager of the Brazil national team. (UOL Esporte - in Portuguese)
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says 20-year-old France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who has been linked with Arsenal, will not be allowed to leave the Spanish club as "he's untouchable". (Mail)
Manchester City are in talks with Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who has been linked with Barcelona, about extending the 32-year-old's contract beyond the summer. (Athletic - subscription required)
Manchester United and Tottenham are both monitoring 25-year-old Rennes and Croatia midfielder Lovro Majer. (Jeunes Footeux - in French)
Spain winger Adama Traore's contract with Wolves runs out in the summer and the 26-year-old is in talks with Italian sides Atalanta and Napoli over a free transfer during the summer. (90min)
Nottingham Forest are trying to sign English defender Mason Holgate, 26, from Premier League rivals Everton this month. (Football Insider)
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Saturday's transfer gossip
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment