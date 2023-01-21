Close menu

Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Camavinga

Last updated on

Jude Bellingham

England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star)external-link

Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to sell the 21-year-old. (Mirror)external-link

Chelsea would also be willing to swap Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, for Barcelona's Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Manchester United want Argentine forward Alejandro Garnacho to sign an eight-year contract but the 18-year-old's camp do not want him to sign a deal running for more than four years. (Mirror)external-link

Manchester United have been offered Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, while Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been made aware about the 22-year-old Serbia international's availability. (90min)external-link

West Ham have had an offer for Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo rejected by Roma, while talks over a deal for the 23-year-old continue with Tottenham. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Roma will make a move for Udinese's Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu, 28, once they offload Zaniolo. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique, 52, is one of the options being considered to take over over as the new manager of the Brazil national team. (UOL Esporte - in Portuguese)external-link

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says 20-year-old France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who has been linked with Arsenal, will not be allowed to leave the Spanish club as "he's untouchable". (Mail) external-link

Manchester City are in talks with Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who has been linked with Barcelona, about extending the 32-year-old's contract beyond the summer. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Manchester United and Tottenham are both monitoring 25-year-old Rennes and Croatia midfielder Lovro Majer. (Jeunes Footeux - in French) external-link

Spain winger Adama Traore's contract with Wolves runs out in the summer and the 26-year-old is in talks with Italian sides Atalanta and Napoli over a free transfer during the summer. (90min)external-link

Nottingham Forest are trying to sign English defender Mason Holgate, 26, from Premier League rivals Everton this month. (Football Insider)external-link

The back page of the Daily Star on Sunday
