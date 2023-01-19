Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea have had a £55m bid for 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle have a nine-man transfer list, which includes Everton and England Under-21 forward Anthony Gordon, 21, and three Chelsea players: Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, and England midfielders Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Wolves forward Goncalo Guedes, 26, is in his native Portugal before completing a loan move to Benfica. (Matteo Moretto - in Italian) external-link

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, is set to hold a transfer meeting with Borussia Dortmund after indicating to Real Madrid that he prefers a move to Spain rather than a Premier League switch. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool, meanwhile, are still optimistic about signing Bellingham and want to offer him the chance of becoming 'the new Steven Gerrard' at Anfield. (Florian Plettenburg, Sky Germany) external-link

Everton are "speaking" to Rennes about a potential move for 20-year-old Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana. (Givemesport) external-link

Wolves have agreed a £3.3m deal for West Ham's 32-year-old English defender Craig Dawson. (Independent) external-link

Arsenal are interested in Bournemouth's 23-year-old English winger Jaidon Anthony as Mikel Arteta looks to add further wide options to his squad. (Mail) external-link

The Gunners have to register new signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton by 12:00 GMT on Friday in order for the 28-year-old Belgium forward to be eligible to play Manchester United in their next game on Sunday. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea are ready to rival Tottenham for Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, while Spurs also are keen on signing Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 30, from Atletico Madrid. (Evening Standard) external-link

Crystal Palace do not plan on losing both France Under-21 midfielder Michael Olise, 21, and 30-year-old Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha this summer (Mail) external-link

Leicester are targeting Stoke City centre-back Harry Souttar and have offered £10m for the 24-year-old Australia international. (GianlucaDimarzio.com) external-link

Newcastle have offered Flamengo a £14m package for 18-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder Matheus Franca. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

