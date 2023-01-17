Last updated on .From the section Gossip

West Ham are looking at making a move to bring in England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, on loan from Manchester United. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has yet to sign a new deal at the Old Trafford the club, with the Argentine's representatives wanting more than the £20,000-a-week that has been offered. Real Madrid and Juventus are monitoring the situation of the 18-year-old, whose contract runs until 2024 and has an option to be extended by a year. (Independent) external-link

Arsenal have made initial contact with Bayer Leverkusen about France winger Moussa Diaby but the German club do not want to sell the 23-year-old in January. (Sky Sports) external-link

Barcelona have a serious interest in signing Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer in the summer when the 32-year-old's contract with Manchester City runs out. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are monitoring the future of Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, who has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham, with the Seagulls unlikely to accept less than £25m for the 28-year-old Belgium international. (Mirror) external-link

Leicester City have had a £30m bid for Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez, 24, rejected by Italian club Fiorentina. (90 Min) external-link

Southampton are getting closer to a permanent deal for 21-year-old Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, who Villarreal value at 20m euros (£17.7m). (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Crystal Palace are interested in bringing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher back to the club, with the 22-year-old England international having impressed on loan with the Eagles last season. (Sky Sports) external-link

Napoli director of sport Cristiano Giuntoli says he is "optimistic" the club can sign 22-year-old Angers and Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, who has also been linked with Aston Villa and Leeds United.(Sport Mediaset, via Football Italia) external-link

Belgium wing-back Yannick Carrasco's agent says talks are taking place for the 29-year-old move to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid, with Dutch forward Memphis Depay, 28, going in the opposite direction. (Nieuwsblad - in Dutch) external-link

Bayern Munich have had an offer of 8m euros (£7m) and 1m euros (£885,000) in add-ons for Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer, 34, rejected by Borussia Monchengladbach. (Florian Plettenberg) external-link

Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is the Mexican Football Federation's favoured candidate to take over as boss of their national men's team. (ESPN) external-link

German keeper Loris Karius, 29, is expected to extend his deal at Newcastle United beyond January as talks take place between the two parties. (Mail) external-link

