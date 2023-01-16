Last updated on .From the section Sport

'This isn't tough coaching and slight mistreatment' - reaction to the Whyte Review

Sport England and UK Sport have committed to strengthening safeguarding and welfare in light of findings from the Whyte Review.

The review took place in 2020 and concluded in 2022, finding 'systemic' abuse in gymnastics.

It found that gymnast wellbeing and welfare "had not been at the centre of British Gymnastics' culture".

The new plans are designed to support all sports.

"We have a responsibility to the gymnasts, parents, coaches and others to ensure their bravery in stepping forward and contributing to the Review doesn't just lead to progress in their own sport, but has a lasting legacy across all of sport," Tim Hollingsworth, CEO of Sport England, and Sally Munday, UK Sport CEO, said in a statement.

"Today is a positive step forward, but there is a huge amount of work still to be done to ensure all sport is consistently safe, welcoming and inclusive for all."

The improvements have been set out across five areas with 19 commitments, designed to "support improved safeguarding and wellbeing for everyone involved in sport".

The five areas consist of coaching and workforce support, performance athlete support, good governance, dispute resolution and creating safer environments for participants.

The commitments include improving organisations' access to expert safeguarding support and funding a national network of welfare officers.

Sport Integrity, the independent disclosure and investigations service, will also become mandatory for all sports funded by UK Sport.