Monday's transfer gossip: Sterling, Raphinha, Fresneda, Henrique, Cantwell, Gerrard, Moyes

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Raheem Sterling gossip graphic

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for England forward Raheem Sterling, despite the 28-year-old only moving to Stamford Bridge last summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min)external-link

Barcelona have put a 100m euro (£88.7m) price tag on Raphinha, who moved to the Nou Camp from Leeds in July. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Barcelona want to re-sign Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, from Chelsea but fear they are legally unable to do so. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Chelsea are ready to spend more than £100m on three further signings during the January transfer window after completing a deal for Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk. (Football Insider)external-link

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Valladolid's Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Manchester United and Arsenal will compete to sign Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique, 22, from Real Betis. (Fichajes - in Spanish)external-link

West Ham have made a £25m bid for Lorient and Nigeria striker Terem Moffi, 23. (Sky Sports)external-link

Leeds are interested in Club Bruges' 20-year-old Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens. (Mail)external-link

PSV Eindhoven have made an enquiry for Norwich's English midfielder Todd Cantwell, 24. Rangers are also interested. (Football Insider)external-link

Discussions are ongoing between the Polish football association and Steven Gerrard over the former Aston Villa boss becoming manager of the Poland national team. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Nottingham Forest have joined the list of clubs interested in signing Villarreal and Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, on loan. (Mail)external-link

Everton have opened loan talks with Atalanta and Colombia forward Duvan Zapata, 31. (Mirror, via TEAMtalk)external-link

West Ham are considering replacements for manager David Moyes, with Nuno Espirito Santo and Rafael Benitez among the contenders. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

