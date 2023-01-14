Close menu

Sunday's transfer gossip: Madueke, Keita, Depay, Bellingham, Elanga

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Noni Madueke gossip graphic

Chelsea have made a 30m euro (£26.5m) bid for PSV Eindhoven's England Under-21 winger Noni Madueke, 20. (ESPN)external-link

Liverpool have ended contract talks with midfielder Naby Keita and will let the 27-year-old Guinea international leave on a free transfer in the summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Chelsea had a loan bid for Jamaica forward Michail Antonio, 32, turned down by West Ham. (Guardian)external-link

Barcelona are in no rush to sell Netherlands forward Memphis Depay and are happy to keep the 28-year-old until his contract expires in the summer. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Real Madrid are making England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, a priority in the transfer market. (Fichajes - in Spanish)external-link

Everton want to sign 20-year-old Sweden winger Anthony Elanga from Manchester United. (Football Insider)external-link

Crystal Palace fear they will be priced out of signing 25-year-old English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United. (Sun)external-link

Tottenham will meet with Sporting Lisbon this week to discuss a deal for Spain right-back Pedro Porro, 23, who has agreed personal terms with the club. (Mirror)external-link

Tottenham are plotting a £20m move for Bayer Leverkusen and Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie, 21. (Sun)external-link

Wolves are interested in bringing in Newcastle centre-back Jamaal Lascelles, 29, if they can't sign 32-year-old Craig Dawson from West Ham. (Football Insider)external-link

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Palmeiras' Brazilian midfielder Danilo, 21. (90min)external-link

Villarreal and Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, is in London to hold talks with clubs, including Bournemouth, about a January loan move. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Bournemouth are preparing a £50,000-a-week deal to tempt Ghana's 23-year-old forward Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City. (Sun)external-link

Southampton want to sign two of Manchester City's academy stars - midfielder Kian Breckin, 19, and 18-year-old Portuguese winger Carlos Borges. (Sun)external-link

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport