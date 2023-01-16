Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal have made Declan Rice their top transfer target this summer and are confident they can beat Chelsea to sign the 24-year-old England midfielder. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl is planning talks with England midfielder Jude Bellingham and his parents about the 19-year-old's future, and says there have been no offers for him. (Kicker - in German) external-link

Brazil winger Raphinha has been linked with Arsenal, but the 26-year-old has no intention of leaving Barcelona in January. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Newcastle United are looking at signing Chelsea's England midfielders Conor Gallagher, 22, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 26, as well as 29-year-old Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech this month. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl says the "signs are very clear" that France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, will join Chelsea. (Bild, via Mail) external-link

Newcastle have joined Leicester City in the race for Fiorentina and Argentina forward Nico Gonzalez, but the Serie A club will not let the 24-year-old go for less than £40m. (TuttoMercatoWeb) external-link

Everton and Newcastle are holding talks over signing 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie, who has also been linked with Tottenham. (Football Insider) external-link

Leeds United have increased their £22.2m bid for 22-year-old Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, who impressed for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup. (90 Min) external-link

Chelsea and Tottenham are no longer chasing Everton's English forward Anthony Gordon, 21. (CaughtOffside) external-link

Brighton are interested in 24-year-old Argentine forward Valentin Castellanos, who is on loan at Girona from New York City. (Independent) external-link

France defender William Saliba says he is "so happy" at Arsenal as talks about a new deal for the 21-year-old continue. (Independent) external-link

