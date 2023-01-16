Tuesday's transfer gossip: Rice, Bellingham, Raphinha, Ziyech, Nkunku, Keita, Saliba
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Arsenal have made Declan Rice their top transfer target this summer and are confident they can beat Chelsea to sign the 24-year-old England midfielder. (Times - subscription required)
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl is planning talks with England midfielder Jude Bellingham and his parents about the 19-year-old's future, and says there have been no offers for him. (Kicker - in German)
Brazil winger Raphinha has been linked with Arsenal, but the 26-year-old has no intention of leaving Barcelona in January. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Newcastle United are looking at signing Chelsea's England midfielders Conor Gallagher, 22, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 26, as well as 29-year-old Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech this month. (Telegraph - subscription required)
RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl says the "signs are very clear" that France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, will join Chelsea. (Bild, via Mail)
Newcastle have joined Leicester City in the race for Fiorentina and Argentina forward Nico Gonzalez, but the Serie A club will not let the 24-year-old go for less than £40m. (TuttoMercatoWeb)
Everton and Newcastle are holding talks over signing 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie, who has also been linked with Tottenham. (Football Insider)
Leeds United have increased their £22.2m bid for 22-year-old Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, who impressed for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup. (90 Min)
Chelsea and Tottenham are no longer chasing Everton's English forward Anthony Gordon, 21. (CaughtOffside)
Brighton are interested in 24-year-old Argentine forward Valentin Castellanos, who is on loan at Girona from New York City. (Independent)
France defender William Saliba says he is "so happy" at Arsenal as talks about a new deal for the 21-year-old continue. (Independent)
