Friday's transfer gossip: Messi, Vlahovic, Trossard, Cancelo, Sarabia, Danjuma

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, rivals of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr, are targeting 35-year-old Argentina and Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi in a $300m-per-year (£245.9m) deal. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Arsenal are back in for Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 22, who is valued at 110m euros (£97.7m) (La Repubblica - in Italian)external-link

The Gunners have submitted a new bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 22, with a deal moving closer. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Tottenham are interested in signing Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, 28, from Brighton. (Evening Standard)external-link

Clubs in Spain, France, Germany and Italy are monitoring the situation of Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, after he lost his regular place in the Manchester City side. (Telegraph)external-link

Wolves have had a bid accepted for Paris St-Germain and Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia, 30. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

Southampton could move for Luton Town's English right-back James Bree, 25, as they look to sign a full-back this month. (The Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Leeds' deal for French Hoffenheim striker Georginio Rutter, 20, will be around £35m - a club record fee. (Sky Sports)external-link

Everton are looking to sign two forwards this month. (Football Insider)external-link

Besiktas are interested in Wolves and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, 31, as a replacement for outgoing Dutch forward Wout Weghorst, 30, who is set to join Manchester United. (Fotospor, via Metro)external-link

Wolves have activated the clause worth £44.4m to make 23-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha's loan deal from Atletico Madrid into a permanent move. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Brentford have made an offer to Antalyaspor to sign United States forward Haji Wright, 24. (Tom Bogert)external-link

Bournemouth are confident of re-signing the Netherlands midfielder Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal amid reported interested from Everton. (The Athletic - subscription required)external-link

