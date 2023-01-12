Friday's transfer gossip: Messi, Vlahovic, Trossard, Cancelo, Sarabia, Danjuma
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, rivals of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr, are targeting 35-year-old Argentina and Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi in a $300m-per-year (£245.9m) deal. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Arsenal are back in for Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 22, who is valued at 110m euros (£97.7m) (La Repubblica - in Italian)
The Gunners have submitted a new bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 22, with a deal moving closer. (Fabrizio Romano)
Tottenham are interested in signing Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, 28, from Brighton. (Evening Standard)
Clubs in Spain, France, Germany and Italy are monitoring the situation of Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, after he lost his regular place in the Manchester City side. (Telegraph)
Wolves have had a bid accepted for Paris St-Germain and Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia, 30. (AS - in Spanish)
Southampton could move for Luton Town's English right-back James Bree, 25, as they look to sign a full-back this month. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Leeds' deal for French Hoffenheim striker Georginio Rutter, 20, will be around £35m - a club record fee. (Sky Sports)
Everton are looking to sign two forwards this month. (Football Insider)
Besiktas are interested in Wolves and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, 31, as a replacement for outgoing Dutch forward Wout Weghorst, 30, who is set to join Manchester United. (Fotospor, via Metro)
Wolves have activated the clause worth £44.4m to make 23-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha's loan deal from Atletico Madrid into a permanent move. (Fabrizio Romano)
Brentford have made an offer to Antalyaspor to sign United States forward Haji Wright, 24. (Tom Bogert)
Bournemouth are confident of re-signing the Netherlands midfielder Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal amid reported interested from Everton. (The Athletic - subscription required)
