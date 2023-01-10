Last updated on .From the section Sport

UKactive believes leisure services should be classes as 'intensive' energy users requiring more bespoke support

Swimming pools, leisure centres and gyms are at risk of closure unless the UK government offers more support to tackle soaring energy costs, a fitness industry trade body has warned.

The government is scaling back its energy support scheme from April to focus on heavy energy-using sectors.

That currently does not include the leisure sector, something UKactive said was a "significant oversight".

It warned of "severe" effects on the industry unless the scheme is reviewed.

"Communities will see the loss of local services - including swimming lessons for children, mental health services, bespoke programmes for older citizens, ethnically diverse communities and disabled people - and long-term health programmes including cancer rehabilitation, musculoskeletal support and type 2 diabetes," said UKactive chief executive Huw Edwards.

"This will impact millions of people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

"Tragically, the impact of the scheme and more facility closures will damage further our national health, our NHS and our economic growth."

UKactive warned that even under the current energy relief scheme 74% of council areas are already classified as "unsecure", meaning there is risk of the closure of leisure centres or reduced services before March 2024.

The scheme is mainly used by businesses, but is also for charities and public sector organisations such as schools and hospitals.

The government first launched the package last September after prices were driven up in the wake of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Wholesale gas prices are now below the level they were before Russia's invasion, but still three to four times higher than their long-term average.

In its announcement, the government said it was scaling back the energy subsidies for the next financial year to £5.5bn, warning that the current level of help was too expensive.