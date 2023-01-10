Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid want to sign England striker Harry Kane for next season. The 29-year-old's current deal at Tottenham runs until 2024 and he could cost up to 100m euros (£88.3m). (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Poland have approached former Rangers and Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard about becoming their new manager. (Polish publication Meczyki, via Mail) external-link

Arsenal are considering making a move for 32-year-old Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard, who retired from international duty with Belgium in December. (Mediafoot - in French) external-link

Chelsea have joined Tottenham in wanting to sign Spain defender Pedro Porro this month but have hit the same issue as Spurs in any move for the 23-year-old as Sporting Lisbon want his €45m (£36.7m) release clause paid in full. (90 Min) external-link

Besiktas have agreed to accept about £2.7m from Manchester United to allow Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst, 30, to end his loan from Burnley early and move to the Old Trafford club until the end of the season. However, the Turkish side want to have a replacement lined up before allowing the move to go through. (Guardian) external-link

Everton are in negotiations with Villarreal over a loan deal for former Bournemouth midfielder Arnaut Danjuma, 25. (Bruno Alemany - in Spanish) external-link

Nottingham Forest are also interested in Netherlands international Danjuma. (Sky Sports) external-link

Atletico Madrid are looking at Barcelona's Dutch forward Memphis Depay, 28, as one of a number of possible replacements for 23-year-old Portugal international Joao Felix, who is set to join Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season. (sportitalia.com - in Italian) external-link

The signing of Felix will not impact Chelsea's move for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, 25. The France international will join the Blues in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Newcastle United have made an approach for Germany forward Youssoufa Moukoko, who is also a target for Chelsea, and could sign the 18-year-old on a free transfer when his Borussia Dortmund contract runs out in the summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

Marseille and France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 23, is the subject of an offer from an unnamed Premier League club. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, 24, says it is "nice to see" him being linked with Liverpool but that he is "100% focused on Atalanta" and "so happy" to play for the Serie A side. (Goal) external-link

Wolves have renewed their interest West Ham defender Craig Dawson, whose deal with the Hammers runs out in the summer. The Molineux club missed out on bringing in the 32-year-old English centre-back last summer. (Express & Star) external-link

Bournemouth are in talks to sign 20-year-old Burkina Faso winger Dango Ouattara from French Ligue 1 side Lorient. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

