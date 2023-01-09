Close menu

Tuesday's transfer gossip: Weghorst, Fernandez, Felix, Thuram, Trossard, Busquets

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Wout Weghorst

Burnley's Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst, 30, who is on loan at Besiktas, has offered to pay a compensation fee to the Turkish club out of his own pocket to force through a move to Manchester United, and could seal the switch by Tuesday. (Gokhan Dinc via Express)external-link

Benfica boss Roger Schmidt says Chelsea's pursuit of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has a release clause of about £106m, is "closed". (Mirror)external-link

Atletico Madrid want to extend Portugal forward Joao Felix's contract by one year until 2027 before the 23-year-old joins Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season. (Marca - in Spanish)external-link

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Borussia Monchengladbach's 25-year-old France forward Marcus Thuram, whose contract runs out in the summer, and the Blues are also considering a move for PSV Eindhoven and England Under-21s forward Noni Madueke, 20. (Times - subscription required)external-link

Brighton have rejected a verbal offer from Tottenham for Belgium forward Leandro Trossard and the Seagulls have no intention of selling the 28-year-old in January. (Football Insider)external-link

West Ham United have renewed their interest in Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri and hope to sign the 25-year-old Morocco international on loan for the rest of the season. (Times - subscription required)external-link

Leeds United are in advanced talks to sign French forward Georginio Rutter, 20, in a move worth up to a club record £35.3m from German club Hoffenheim. (Sky Sports, via Sky in Germany)external-link

Leeds United will allow English forward Joe Gelhardt to go out on loan in January as the 20-year-old has been told he does not figure in manager Jesse March's plans for the rest of the season. (Football Insider)external-link

Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Danilo for £18m plus add-ons from Palmeiras. (Mail) external-link

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr want to sign 34-year-old Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, whose contract with Barcelona will run out in the summer. (ESPN)external-link

Arsenal have appointed former England Futsal player Hussein Isa, nicknamed 'Tekkers Guru', as a technical coach. The 34-year-old Spaniard, who has worked on TV adverts as a Lionel Messi body double, will start his role before the 2023-24 season. (Athletic) external-link

The back page of the Daily Express
The back page of the Daily Express
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport