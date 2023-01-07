Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022 World Cup, has reached a verbal agreement to take charge of Portugal.(Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has turned down an offer to become United States coach. (L'Equipe via Mail) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur have targeted Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 28, to replace France captain Hugo Lloris, 36. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Al-Nassr have released Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar, 30, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, to free up space in their squad to register Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. (Al-Riyadh) external-link

Crystal Palace are ready to rival Everton in an attempt to sign former England striker Danny Ings, 30, from Aston Villa. (Sun) external-link

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has told Leandro Trossard he "wants more from him" after dropping the Belgium forward amid speculation linking the 28-year-old with a move to Newcastle United and Chelsea. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has warned Chelsea and Liverpool that only a huge fee will see the Seagulls sell 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. (Metro) external-link

Chelsea have opened talks with Borussia Monchengladbach over a January move for their 26-year-old France forward Marcus Thuram, who is out of contract in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Leeds United are looking at Hoffenheim's French forward Georginio Rutter, 20. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

Ukrainian football agent Igor Kryvenko believes Shakhtar Donetsk will not let Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 22, leave for the reported £88m being offered by Arsenal, saying it was an "inadequate price". (Footboom via FourFourTwo.com) external-link

Aston Villa's French defender Frederic Guilbert, 28, has hinted he could be poised for a move away from Villa Park in the January transfer window. (Birmingham Mail) external-link