Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, wants to rejoin Manchester United six years after leaving Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City are planning to revamp their midfield next season and Borussia Dortmund's England international Jude Bellingham, 19, is a key target. (ESPN) external-link

Borussia Dortmund expect Bellingham to confirm in the coming weeks where he wants to play next season, with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City awaiting his decision. (90min) external-link

Chelsea are continuing talks with Shakhtar Donetsk for Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22, and Benfica's 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez after completing a deal to sign midfielder Andrey Santos, 18, from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama on Friday. (Metro) external-link

Mudryk is split between joining Chelsea, who have offered to outbid any rival, and London rivals Arsenal. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal will not be drawn into a bidding war with Chelsea for Mudryk and will step up their plans to sign Portugal forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. (Telegraph) external-link

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is pushing for the club to sign both Mudryk and Felix in the January transfer window. (Mirror) external-link

Daily Premier League quiz Can you name these seven players?

Manchester United have agreed to sign Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar, 30, on loan from Al Nassr. (OKAZ, via TalkSPORT) external-link

Juventus and Barcelona are interested in Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha's contract situation at Crystal Palace, as the 30-year-old enters the final six months of his deal at Selhurst Park. (Evening Standard) external-link

Liverpool and Chelsea are chasing the signature of 21-year-old Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea are also interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach's 26-year-old France forward Marcus Thuram this month. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

West Ham manager David Moyes faces a crucial two weeks, with Premier League fixtures against Wolves and Everton set to decide his future. (Mail) external-link

Mail back page