Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings

Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish)external-link

Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues want to pay £112m across three years, but the Portuguese club want the 21-year-old's £106m release clause paid in full. (Mail)external-link

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of winning the chase for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, with their pitch to the 19-year-old being that they are the best place for young talent in Europe. (Independent)external-link

Everton manager Frank Lampard will be in charge for the club's FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United on Friday amid serious doubts about his longer-term future at Goodison Park. (Guardian)external-link

Aston Villa have rejected a bid from Everton to sign English striker Danny Ings on loan. The Midlands club will only accept the 30-year-old, also attracting interest from Bournemouth, Southampton and West Ham, departing on a permanent deal. (Mail)external-link

Everton are open to letting Mali midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 30, leave the club on a permanent deal during January and talks have taken place with Fulham. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Shakhtar Donetsk are set to turn down Arsenal's improved £62m bid for Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22 on Thursday, as talks also take place with Chelsea. (Mail)external-link

Chelsea are willing to beat any offer Arsenal make for Mudryk to beat the Gunners to his signing. (Independent)external-link

Wolves are unaware of reported interest from Liverpool in Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes and the Molineux club see the 24-year-old as a long-term part of their future. (90 Min)external-link

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino is attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, but the 31-year-old is leaning towards extending his contract with Liverpool as talks with the club continue. (Sky Germany)external-link

Leicester City have held preliminary talks about signing Danish left-back Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen, who might accept an initial fee of about £5-8m for the 20-year-old. (Telegraph)external-link

Southampton are in talks with Villarreal midfielder Nicolas Jackson's camp about signing the 21-year-old Senegal international on loan with an option to buy in the summer. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Barcelona are expected to sign Spain defender Inigo Martinez, 31, in the summer when his contract with Athletic Bilbao runs out. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

