Jude Bellingham's father wants the England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder to join Liverpool, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also seeking the 19-year-old's signature. (Football Insider) external-link

Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23 - a Manchester United target - is open to leaving Atletico Madrid in January. (GiveMeSport) external-link

MLS side Sporting Kansas City tried to sign Cristiano Ronaldo before the 37-year-old joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Newcastle have made a "very big offer" for Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy, 27. (Foot Mercato) external-link

Chelsea are trying to sign France defender Benoit Badiashile but Monaco boss Philippe Clement has warned they are not the only club trying to sign the 21-year-old. (Metro) external-link

Mykhailo Mudryk says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a "top coach", with Chelsea joining the Gunners in the race for the 21-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk winger. (Metro) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur have "taken the first steps" in a deal to re-sign English Sporting Lisbon midfielder Marcus Edwards, 24. (A Bola, via TeamTalk) external-link

Spurs are also close to completing a £35m deal for Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro, 23. (Star) external-link

Leeds United are close to finalising a deal to sign defender Maximilian Wober, 24, from Red Bull Salzburg. (90 min) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach and France forward Marcus Thuram, 25, would rather join Manchester United than Newcastle or Aston Villa, who are also interested. (Bild - in German) external-link

Los Angeles FC have beaten interested Premier League clubs to sign Croatian forward Stipe Biuk, 20. (Daily Mail) external-link

Juventus are interested in 29-year-old Everton and Mali midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. (Calcio Mercato Web - in Italian) external-link

