Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Ronaldo, Mendy, Badiashile
Jude Bellingham's father wants the England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder to join Liverpool, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also seeking the 19-year-old's signature. (Football Insider)
Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23 - a Manchester United target - is open to leaving Atletico Madrid in January. (GiveMeSport)
MLS side Sporting Kansas City tried to sign Cristiano Ronaldo before the 37-year-old joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. (Fabrizio Romano)
Newcastle have made a "very big offer" for Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy, 27. (Foot Mercato)
Chelsea are trying to sign France defender Benoit Badiashile but Monaco boss Philippe Clement has warned they are not the only club trying to sign the 21-year-old. (Metro)
Mykhailo Mudryk says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a "top coach", with Chelsea joining the Gunners in the race for the 21-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk winger. (Metro)
Tottenham Hotspur have "taken the first steps" in a deal to re-sign English Sporting Lisbon midfielder Marcus Edwards, 24. (A Bola, via TeamTalk)
Spurs are also close to completing a £35m deal for Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro, 23. (Star)
Leeds United are close to finalising a deal to sign defender Maximilian Wober, 24, from Red Bull Salzburg. (90 min)
Borussia Monchengladbach and France forward Marcus Thuram, 25, would rather join Manchester United than Newcastle or Aston Villa, who are also interested. (Bild - in German)
Los Angeles FC have beaten interested Premier League clubs to sign Croatian forward Stipe Biuk, 20. (Daily Mail)
Juventus are interested in 29-year-old Everton and Mali midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. (Calcio Mercato Web - in Italian)
