Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Al Nassr are going to try and reunite Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and Paris St Germain and Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 36, at their club. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City are willing to offer £10.6m a year for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, with the Serie A club offering £6.2m a year for the 23-year-old, whose father has been in touch with City. (Tutto Mercato Web - in Italian) external-link

Birmingham City's former chief executive Xuandong Ren says Manchester United and Chelsea both made failed attempts to sign Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, in 2020, despite offering huge salaries. (MailOnline) external-link

Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin says "negotiations are continuing" with Arsenal over 21-year-old Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, after the Gunners had an opening offer of £55m rejected. (Team Talk) external-link

Shaktar are using Antony's £86m move to Manchester United from Ajax in the summer as their benchmark in negotiations. (Sky Sports) external-link

Benfica president Rui Costa says World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez will not be sold for less than his £106m release clause. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all interested in the 21-year-old. (90 min) external-link

Benfica are lining up a replacement for Fernandez in the form of 19-year-old Argentine midfielder Maximo Perrone, who plays for Velez Sarsfield in Argentina. (O Jogo - in Portuguese) external-link

Daily Premier League quiz Can you name these seven players?

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, 21. (CBS Sports Golazo) external-link

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Bayer Leverkusen and Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie, 20. (Tutto Mercato Web - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle United have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Lyon and France defender Malo Gusto, 19. (The Mail) external-link

France forward Olivier Giroud, 36, has agreed a contract extension with AC Milan which will run until 2024. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 31, is giving priority to his current club for a contract extension instead of moving to a different side. (Tutto Mercato Web - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea are also making progress in talks over a new contract for France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31. (The Athletic) external-link

Fulham have been offered Roma defender Rick Karsdorp, 27, as the Dutch player has fallen out of favour with boss Jose Mourinho. (The Mail) external-link

Chelsea made a bid to sign Dutch forward Cody Gakpo, 23, before he signed for Liverpool. (Eindhovens Dagblad - in Dutch) external-link

Friday's Telegraph back page