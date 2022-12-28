Close menu

Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Grealish, Leao, Felix, Juranovic

Real Madrid will prioritise a deal for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023, with the 19-year-old set to choose the Spanish side over Liverpool. (Goal)external-link

Bellingham will sit down with Borussia Dortmund in January to discuss his future. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

Manchester City are willing to offer AC Milan their England midfielder Jack Grealish, 27, in exchange for Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have reservations about meeting Atletico Madrid's £8m loan fee for 23-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Felix. (Talksport)external-link

Chelsea are interested in Celtic and Croatia defender Josip Juranovic, 27, as a replacement for injured 23-year-old Reece James. (Sky Sports)external-link

Chelsea also have their eye on Inter Milan and Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries, with the 26-year-old also on Manchester United's radar. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)external-link

Newcastle United have ruled out the possibility of signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, 31. (Football Insider)external-link

Arsenal are in pole position to sign Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27. (Corriere dello Sport, via Express)external-link

But Shakhtar Donetsk say they want close to 100m euros for Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 21, reportedly Arsenal's top target. (Calciomercato)external-link

Manchester United will focus on next year's summer transfer window instead of spending in January. (Sky Sports)external-link

One player on United's list is Napoli and South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26. (Get Italian Football News)external-link

Atletico Madrid and Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 30, is a reported loan target for Manchester United. (ESPN)external-link

Bournemouth have joined Leicester City in expressing interest in Atalanta's former Chelsea winger Jeremie Boga, with the 25-year-old Ivorian available on loan. (Mail)external-link

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey needs to start two more matches to earn a one-year contract extension, but the 30-year-old is sidelined for up to eight weeks with a calf injury and has six months left on his current deal. (MailOnline)external-link

Leeds are closing in on a deal to sign RB Salzburg captain and Austria defender Maximilian Wober, 24, but Everton are also interested. (Fabrizio Romano, via TeamTalk)external-link

