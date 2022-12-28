Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Grealish, Leao, Felix, Juranovic
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Real Madrid will prioritise a deal for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023, with the 19-year-old set to choose the Spanish side over Liverpool. (Goal)
Bellingham will sit down with Borussia Dortmund in January to discuss his future. (Liverpool Echo)
Manchester City are willing to offer AC Milan their England midfielder Jack Grealish, 27, in exchange for Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have reservations about meeting Atletico Madrid's £8m loan fee for 23-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Felix. (Talksport)
Chelsea are interested in Celtic and Croatia defender Josip Juranovic, 27, as a replacement for injured 23-year-old Reece James. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea also have their eye on Inter Milan and Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries, with the 26-year-old also on Manchester United's radar. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Newcastle United have ruled out the possibility of signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, 31. (Football Insider)
Arsenal are in pole position to sign Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27. (Corriere dello Sport, via Express)
But Shakhtar Donetsk say they want close to 100m euros for Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 21, reportedly Arsenal's top target. (Calciomercato)
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
Manchester United will focus on next year's summer transfer window instead of spending in January. (Sky Sports)
One player on United's list is Napoli and South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26. (Get Italian Football News)
Atletico Madrid and Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 30, is a reported loan target for Manchester United. (ESPN)
Bournemouth have joined Leicester City in expressing interest in Atalanta's former Chelsea winger Jeremie Boga, with the 25-year-old Ivorian available on loan. (Mail)
Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey needs to start two more matches to earn a one-year contract extension, but the 30-year-old is sidelined for up to eight weeks with a calf injury and has six months left on his current deal. (MailOnline)
Leeds are closing in on a deal to sign RB Salzburg captain and Austria defender Maximilian Wober, 24, but Everton are also interested. (Fabrizio Romano, via TeamTalk)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment