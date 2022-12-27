Wednesday's transfer gossip: Pickford, Mudryk, England, Davies, Fernandez, Otamendi, Thuram
Everton have yet to sign off the five-year contract that has been agreed with England keeper Jordan Pickford, 28, and that has alerted Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. (Mail)
Arsenal have had a £55m offer for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk rejected by Shakhtar Donetsk but are expected to make a fresh offer for the 21-year-old. (Evening Standard)
Tottenham are set to break the transfer record for a female player in the Women's Super League after England forward Beth England, 28, agreed to join them for £250,000 from Chelsea. (Mail)
Real Madrid are planning to make a move for Bayern Munich and Canada full-back Alphonso Davies, 22. (AS - in Spanish)
Manchester United are focusing on a loan signing to add to their attack in January after going over their budget during the summer when they spent in excess of £200m. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Newcastle United could try to sign 31-year-old Italy midfielder Jorginho in the summer when he is out of contract at Chelsea, who are thought to be keen on Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21. (Mail)
Lille forward Jonathan David has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United and the 22-year-old Canada international says "every player would want to play" in the Premier League "some day". (La Voic du Nord, via Metro)
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk spoke to Dutch team-mate Cody Gakpo to help convince the 23-year-old forward to join the Reds from PSV Eindhoven, with a deal having been agreed between the two clubs. (Eindhovens Dagblad, via Mail)
Leeds United are preparing an offer for Red Bull Salzburg and Austria defender Maximilian Wober, 24. (Fabrizio Romano)
Former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is the favourite to become the next manager of Norwich City, who have sacked Dean Smith. Ex-Burnley manager Sean Dyche is also in the running for the post. (Teamtalk)
Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are interested in signing 34-year-old Argentina centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, who will be out of contract at Benfica in the summer. (Football Espana)
Inter Milan are trying to fight off competition from several Premier League clubs for Borussia Monchengladbach and France forward Marcus Thuram, 25. (90min)
