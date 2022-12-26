Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, before a $75m-a-year move. (CBS Sports)
Arsenal have submitted a £55m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (Telegraph - subscription required)
West Ham boss David Moyes says the club are "not just going to roll over" and let England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, leave in the summer. (Mail)
Ajax have contacted Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, over a potential January move. (AS - in Spanish)
Barcelona are no longer willing to sell 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was a target for Manchester United in the summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
Everton are among a number of Premier League clubs showing interest in Manchester United and Sweden winger Anthony Elanga, 20. (Mail)
Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, says he would like to test himself in the Premier League in the future but "now I'm 100% focused on AC Milan". (RDP Africa, via Talksport)
Brentford, Fulham and Aston Villa have all made offers for Chicago Fire and Colombia forward Jhon Duran, but Benfica are in pole position to sign the 19-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Monaco and France centre-back Benoit Badiashile and have submitted an official proposal for the 21-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)
