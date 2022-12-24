Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle with Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, as talks over a fee continue with his club Shakhtar Donetsk. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City have made RB Leipzig's Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, their number one transfer target. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham and Liverpool are among a host of Premier League sides ready to make a move for Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 27, whose Inter Milan contract expires at the end of the season. (Teamtalk) external-link

Arsenal are close to agreeing a new contract with 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Tottenham are monitoring Manuel Ugarte's situation at Sporting Lisbon, with the 21-year-old Uruguay defender struggling to agree a new contract with the Portuguese club. (Record - subscription required) external-link

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are interested in signing 31-year-old France midfielder N'Golo Kante when his Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Newcastle, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are among a number of clubs considering a move for Real Valladolid's Spain Under-19 right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Wolves are targeting a new goalkeeper in January to provide competition for Portugal international Jose Sa, 29. (Express and Star) external-link

Aston Villa have opened talks with Villarreal over a deal for Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma, 25. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Inter Milan are considering a summer move for Roma's England defender Chris Smalling, 33. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle have opened talks with Flamengo over a deal for 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus Franca. (Globo - in Portuguese) external-link

Tottenham are interested in signing 23-year-old Spain right-back Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon. (Football.London) external-link

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 28, is happy to extend his stay at Everton as talks continue over a new contract with the Merseyside club. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

