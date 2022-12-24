Transfer gossip: Coutinho, Martinez, Bellingham, Soyuncu, Rice, Gvardiol, Suarez
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Aston Villa are willing to sell Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho in January, just a year after the 30-year-old arrived at Villa Park. (Football Insider)
Villa manager Unai Emery does not want to work with Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, and is keen to offload the World Cup winner next month. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Liverpool could give up on trying to sign Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham because they believe getting a deal done for the 19-year-old is proving too complicated. (AS - in Spanish)
Atletico Madrid have agreed personal terms with Caglar Soyuncu until 2027 - and the 26-year-old Leicester and Turkey centre-back could join as early as January, even though he only becomes a free agent next July. (Nicolo Schira)
Chelsea are best placed to sign England midfielder Declan Rice as the 23-year-old enters the final 18 months of his West Ham contract. (Athletic - subscription required)
Chelsea will have to make RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, 20, the most expensive defender in history if they are to sign the Croatia international in January. (Football London)
Chelsea are also working to sign a new left-sided centre-back and Monaco's France defender Benoit Badiashile, 21, is the leading candidate. (Athletic - subscription required)
Liverpool and Tottenham are among the top Premier League sides ready to submit contract offers to Inter Milan and Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, 27. (Teamtalk)
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 35, is set to join Brazilian club Gremio on a two-year deal. (Cesar Luis Merlo, via Mail)
Atletico Madrid are reportedly willing to let Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, leave on loan for a Premier League club so long as the Financial Fair Play costs of his contract are taken care of by the other side. (Mirror)
Angers and Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, 22, has said he is yet to decide on his future, despite interest from Leicester, Leeds United and West Ham. (Goal)
Tottenham are attracting interest in Spain winger Bryan Gil, 21, and Senegal midfielder Pape Sarr, 20, with the transfer window about to open. (Relevo, via Mail)
Tottenham are long-time admirers of Adama Traore but new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui hopes the Spain winger, 26, will sign a new contract at Molineux, with his current deal set to expire next summer. (90min)
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is not expecting the club to sell England midfielder James Maddison, 26, in the January transfer window. (90min)
Newcastle United are making progress on agreeing a new contract worth £200,000 a week with Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 25. (Football Insider)
Benfica have offered a new two-year deal to Argentina centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, 34, who is out of contract next summer and wants to continue playing in Europe, but negotiations are not advanced. (Fabrizio Romano)
Spain left-back Marcos Alonso, 31, is on the verge of signing an improved contract at Barcelona after arriving on a free transfer from Chelsea in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
- Saturday's gossip
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment