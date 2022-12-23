Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are determined to win the fight for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and believe the England midfielder, 19, will turn down a £100m transfer to Real Madrid or Liverpool to work with City coach Pep Guardiola. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven about signing Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23. (Mirror) external-link

Al-Nassr are hopeful they will complete the signing of Portugal forward and free agent Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, before the January transfer window opens. (CBS Sports) external-link

Manchester United believe they have a chance of finally signing Frenkie de Jong in the summer, but feel Barcelona are trying to increase his value by saying the Netherlands midfielder, 25, is not for sale. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Newcastle are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach and France forward Marcus Thuram, 25. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona have no intention to sell Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, or Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, in January. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Paris St-Germain are interested in bringing in Real Madrid's 26-year-old Spain winger Marco Asensio, who has been linked with Arsenal. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Daily Premier League quiz? Can you name these seven players?

PSG also want Manchester United and Brazil midfielder Fred, despite the Old Trafford club triggering a 12-month extension on the 29-year-old's contract. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea are closing in on completing deals for Molde and Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, 20, and Vasco da Gama's Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, 18. (Standard) external-link

DC United have reached a verbal agreement over a move for Leeds and Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich, 32. (MLSsoccer.com, via Mail) external-link

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says the club are looking to make loan signings in January, rather than bringing in players on permanent deals. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

AC Milan are set to meet with Rafael Leao, whose contract runs to 2024, and offer a new deal worth five times his current salary. The Italian side want to make the Portugal forward, 23, their highest-paid player in a bid to stave off interest. (Corriere della Sera, via AS) external-link

Germany striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 18, has admitted he was "shocked" to see reports that his wage demands have led to a contract stand-off with Borussia Dortmund. (90min) external-link

Brazilian winger Tete, who is technically contracted to Shakhtar Donetsk but on loan at Lyon, could make a permanent move in January. The 22-year-old has also been offered to a number of Premier League clubs. (90min) external-link

Arsenal are to trigger an extension in the contract of 19-year-old English midfielder Charlie Patino, who is currently on loan at Blackpool. (Standard) external-link

Back page of the Daily Star