Saturday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Gakpo, Ronaldo, De Jong, Thuram, Asensio, Klich
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City are determined to win the fight for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and believe the England midfielder, 19, will turn down a £100m transfer to Real Madrid or Liverpool to work with City coach Pep Guardiola. (Sun)
Manchester United have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven about signing Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23. (Mirror)
Al-Nassr are hopeful they will complete the signing of Portugal forward and free agent Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, before the January transfer window opens. (CBS Sports)
Manchester United believe they have a chance of finally signing Frenkie de Jong in the summer, but feel Barcelona are trying to increase his value by saying the Netherlands midfielder, 25, is not for sale. (Sport - in Spanish)
Newcastle are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach and France forward Marcus Thuram, 25. (Times - subscription required)
Barcelona have no intention to sell Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, or Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, in January. (Fabrizio Romano)
Paris St-Germain are interested in bringing in Real Madrid's 26-year-old Spain winger Marco Asensio, who has been linked with Arsenal. (Sport - in Spanish)
PSG also want Manchester United and Brazil midfielder Fred, despite the Old Trafford club triggering a 12-month extension on the 29-year-old's contract. (Sun)
Chelsea are closing in on completing deals for Molde and Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, 20, and Vasco da Gama's Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, 18. (Standard)
DC United have reached a verbal agreement over a move for Leeds and Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich, 32. (MLSsoccer.com, via Mail)
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says the club are looking to make loan signings in January, rather than bringing in players on permanent deals. (Athletic - subscription required)
AC Milan are set to meet with Rafael Leao, whose contract runs to 2024, and offer a new deal worth five times his current salary. The Italian side want to make the Portugal forward, 23, their highest-paid player in a bid to stave off interest. (Corriere della Sera, via AS)
Germany striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 18, has admitted he was "shocked" to see reports that his wage demands have led to a contract stand-off with Borussia Dortmund. (90min)
Brazilian winger Tete, who is technically contracted to Shakhtar Donetsk but on loan at Lyon, could make a permanent move in January. The 22-year-old has also been offered to a number of Premier League clubs. (90min)
Arsenal are to trigger an extension in the contract of 19-year-old English midfielder Charlie Patino, who is currently on loan at Blackpool. (Standard)
- Friday's gossip
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment