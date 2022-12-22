Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England midfielder Jude Bellingham's preference is to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, despite interest in the 19-year-old from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Benfica have turned down a 100m euro (£88m) bid from an unnamed club for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid, and will not sell for below the 21-year-old's 120m euro (£106m) release clause. (Record - in Portuguese) external-link

Real Madrid are interested in signing 24-year-old Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who is on loan at Juventus from Sassuolo, if they miss out on Bellingham or Fernandez. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea have agreed a 12m euros (£10.5m) deal with Molde to sign Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, 20. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 30, has snubbed a new six-year contract at Stamford Bridge because he believes the club are not showing him enough "respect" over wages. (Sun) external-link

Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Carlo Nicolini has confirmed Arsenal are interested in signing 21-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal are trying to sign 27-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who will be out of contract at Juventus in the summer. (Repubblica, via Mail) external-link

Arsenal are yet to decide whether to let Portugal defender Cedric Soares leave in January, with Fulham leading the chase for the 31-year-old who is also attracting interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal. (Evening Standard) external-link

Soares' weekly wage of around £75,000 is proving a stumbling block in proceedings. (Sun) external-link

Crystal Palace are interested in re-signing English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 25, from Manchester United, three years after they sold him to the Old Trafford club. (Evening Standard) external-link

Nottingham Forest have joined Fulham in wanting to sign 29-year-old Mali midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure from Everton. (Mail) external-link

Leeds have enquired about Everton's English centre-back Mason Holgate, 26, with Lyon also interested. (Sun) external-link

Leeds first-team coach Mark Jackson is in talks with MK Dons over their vacant manager's position. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool and Manchester United are among a number of Premier League clubs monitoring Preston's 16-year-old Argentine striker Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, who scored five goals in an FA Youth Cup tie. (Mirror) external-link

