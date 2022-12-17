Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are considering a move for Atletico Madrid's 31-year-old forward Antoine Griezmann, a World Cup winner with France in 2018 and finalist in 2022. (Mediafoot - in French) external-link

Real Madrid have joined the race to sign 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, who has been linked with Manchester United and Newcastle. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United want to sign Gakpo, who scored three goals at the 2022 World Cup, in January as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Wolves are trying to sign five-time Champions League winner Isco from Sevilla. The 30-year-old former Real Madrid midfielder - capped 38 times by Spain - is also wanted by Juventus, Napoli and Aston Villa. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

It could be a busy January transfer window for Wolves, who want to bring in up to six new players when it opens. The club's new Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui has indicated he wants to add more British players to the squad. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Wolves want to sign Manchester United's English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 25. (Express & Star) external-link

Reported Liverpool and Tottenham transfer target external-link Sofyan Amrabat, 26, has "woken up" top clubs around Europe with his displays for Morocco at the World Cup, according to the Fiorentina midfielder's brother. (De Telegraaf, via Talksport) external-link

Test your knowledge of Qatar 2022 How much do you remember?

Everton will join the race to sign Ajax's Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22, in the January transfer window. (Ekrem Konur on Twitter) external-link

Napoli's £50m-rated Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 21, has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, has expressed a desire to join Barcelona. (Sport) external-link

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, could be getting ready to announce his retirement, says Patrice Evra, who played with the Portugal forward at Manchester United. Ronaldo is without a club after leaving United in November. (Sky Sports) external-link

Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are all interested in Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham, the 17-year-old younger brother of England midfielder Jude. (Teamtalk) external-link

Leicester, Wolves and West Ham are among sides interested in 22-year-old Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi after he caught the eye at the World Cup. Ounahi plays in Ligue 1 for Angers. (Sky Sports) external-link

USA midfielder Malik Tillman, 20, has hinted he is keen to stay at Rangers on a permanent contract if the club can agree a deal with Bayern Munich next summer. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Real Madrid are interested in Cruzeiro's 17-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque but they face competition from Barcelona, ​​Paris St-Germain and Chelsea. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Ethan Mbappe, the 15-year-old younger brother of France's Kylian, made his debut for Paris St-Germain's senior side in a 2-1 friendly win against Paris FC on Friday. (Athletic) external-link

Manchester United have had a bid rejected by Independiente del Valle for 15-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Kendry Paez. (Ole - in Spanish) external-link

Christopher Vivell, 35, will be the new technical director at Chelsea after leaving RB Leipzig in October. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

Times Sport