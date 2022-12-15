Friday's transfer gossip: Fofana, Mudryk, Bellingham, Saka, Amrabat, Felix, Moukoko, Gakpo, Cunha
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, 19, from Norwegian club Molde for more than 10m euros. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)
Arsenal are among several clubs in talks over a deal for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk insist their president will decide the 21-year-old's future - once they receive any formal offers. (Mail)
Liverpool would have to pay 150m euros (£130m) for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, and around 100m euros (£87m) for Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Meanwhile, Manchester City's future transfer plans involve trying to sign Bellingham and Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka, 21. (90min)
The agency that represents Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, wants the the Morocco international to join Liverpool. (Soccernews)
Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, who has been offered to Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Manchester United, wants to play for Paris St-Germain. (Gianluca di Marzio via Soccernews)
Germany striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 18, is close to signing a new contract with Borussia Dortmund despite interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool. (Ruhr Nachrichten via Metro)
Manchester United and Newcastle face competition from Real Madrid for PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23. (Mirror)
Wolves will have to fight off competition from a host of Premier League rivals for the signature of Atletico Madrid and the Brazil striker Matheus Cunha, 23. (90min)
Chelsea are going to "push again" to try and sign AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, as manager Graham Potter looks to replace injured Albania forward Armando Broja, 21. (Givemesport)
Everton remain in a strong position to sign Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus after the 22-year-old's impressive World Cup campaign for Ghana. (Sky Sports via Liverpool Echo)
West Ham are moving on to other right-back targets after it became clear they have no chance of persuading Middlesbrough to sell English wing-back Isaiah Jones, 23. (Football League World)
Sevilla have reportedly placed a £26m price tag on 31-year-old goalkeeper Yassine Bounou following his performances at the World Cup for semi-finalists Morocco. (Estadio Deportivo - in Spanish)
Napoli and South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 26, who is a transfer target for Manchester United and Tottenham, says he is "disturbed" by potential links to the Premier League. (Mail)
Following Uefa and Fifa receiving significant backing in their battle to block the creation of a European Super League, confidence among potential Liverpool investors has increased and the club's takeover price has also risen. (Football Insider)
- Thursday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment