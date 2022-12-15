Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, 19, from Norwegian club Molde for more than 10m euros. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Arsenal are among several clubs in talks over a deal for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk insist their president will decide the 21-year-old's future - once they receive any formal offers. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool would have to pay 150m euros (£130m) for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, and around 100m euros (£87m) for Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Meanwhile, Manchester City's future transfer plans involve trying to sign Bellingham and Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka, 21. (90min) external-link

The agency that represents Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, wants the the Morocco international to join Liverpool. (Soccernews) external-link

Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, who has been offered to Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Manchester United, wants to play for Paris St-Germain. (Gianluca di Marzio via Soccernews) external-link

Germany striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 18, is close to signing a new contract with Borussia Dortmund despite interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool. (Ruhr Nachrichten via Metro) external-link

Manchester United and Newcastle face competition from Real Madrid for PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23. (Mirror) external-link

Wolves will have to fight off competition from a host of Premier League rivals for the signature of Atletico Madrid and the Brazil striker Matheus Cunha, 23. (90min) external-link

Chelsea are going to "push again" to try and sign AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, as manager Graham Potter looks to replace injured Albania forward Armando Broja, 21. (Givemesport) external-link

Everton remain in a strong position to sign Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus after the 22-year-old's impressive World Cup campaign for Ghana. (Sky Sports via Liverpool Echo) external-link

West Ham are moving on to other right-back targets after it became clear they have no chance of persuading Middlesbrough to sell English wing-back Isaiah Jones, 23. (Football League World) external-link

Sevilla have reportedly placed a £26m price tag on 31-year-old goalkeeper Yassine Bounou following his performances at the World Cup for semi-finalists Morocco. (Estadio Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Napoli and South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 26, who is a transfer target for Manchester United and Tottenham, says he is "disturbed" by potential links to the Premier League. (Mail) external-link

Following Uefa and Fifa receiving significant backing in their battle to block the creation of a European Super League, confidence among potential Liverpool investors has increased and the club's takeover price has also risen. (Football Insider) external-link

