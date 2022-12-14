Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are set to make an enquiry about the availability of Benfica's Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 21, although manager Erik ten Hag has been told it is not certain a striker will arrive in January. (ESPN) external-link

Chelsea are not looking to bring forward their plans to sign France striker Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig in the summer, despite the season-ending injury suffered by their Albania striker Armando Broja, 21. (Fabrizio Romano, via CaughtOffside) external-link

There is a "very real possibility" Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 22, will leave Juventus in 2023, with a January exit not being ruled out. Chelsea are among the clubs who are in contact with his agent. (Ben Jacobs, Twitter) external-link

Chelsea face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko, but interested clubs will have to convince the Germany striker, 18, that he will not be signed to sit on the bench. (Times) external-link

Borussia Dortmund hope Moukoko's relationship with coach Edin Terzic will help convince the forward, who is out of contract next summer, to sign a new deal in December as English and Spanish clubs are ready to move when the January transfer window opens. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Real Madrid are interested in signing Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, 23, from PSV Eindhoven to succeed France striker Karim Benzema, 34. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Leicester could be willing to pay as much as 45m euros (£38.7m) to sign Azzedine Ounahi from Angers, although Barcelona have also been watching the Morocco midfielder, 22. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, is being offered to Premier League clubs as he seeks to leave Atletico Madrid in January, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Aston Villa potential destinations. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United and Arsenal seem the most likely options for Felix, with Atletico willing to listen to offers of more than 100m euros (£85.9m). (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been promised massive funds to rebuild his squad - despite plans by the Glazer family to sell the club. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United are working on signing Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries, 26, from Inter Milan, which could open the door for Barcelona to sign United's Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot, 23. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez, 21, will not be leaving Benfica unless an interested party meets the Argentina midfielder's release clause of 120m euros (£103.2m). (90min) external-link

Fulham want to sign Arsenal's Portugal right-back Cedric Soares, 31, in January. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal will attempt to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City in January, but believe a move in the summer, when the 25-year-old Belgium midfielder is out of contract, is most likely. (90min) external-link

Ajax have agreed to let Netherlands defender Daley Blind, 32, leave the club on a free transfer in January. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch) external-link

English winger Samuel Iling-Junior, 19, has agreed to sign a four-year contract extension at Juventus, with his current deal set to expire in the summer. (Gianluca di Marzio) external-link

Barcelona are interested in Boca Juniors' Argentine midfielder Alan Varela, but Ajax and Benfica have also been in talks over signing the 21-year-old, who could be available for 15m euros (£12.9m). (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Bayern Munich are in negotiations about the early return of German goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, 26, from his loan spell at Monaco, rather than making a new signing to replace the injured Manuel Neuer. (Sky Sport Germany) external-link

Jefferson Lerma has rejected multiple new contract offers at Bournemouth so the Colombia midfielder, 28, could leave on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. (Football Insider) external-link

