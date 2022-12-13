Wednesday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Fernandez, Haaland, Messi, Ronaldo, Mourinho
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, is a long-term target for Liverpool but they are also planning a January move for a lower-profile midfielder with the potential to become a first-team regular. (Football Insider)
After watching his performances in the World Cup, Real Madrid now feel it would be "worth the effort" to pursue a summer deal for Bellingham while Liverpool close in on a move for Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21. (Marca - in Spanish)
Manchester City's Norway striker Erling Haaland, 22, is no longer on Real Madrid's list of future targets with Brazilian forward Endrick, 16, having agreed to join them from Palmeiras in 2024. (Sport - in Spanish)
Barcelona have not yet held any negotiations with Lionel Messi about the Argentina forward, 35, returning to the club when his contract with Paris St-Germain ends in the summer. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish)
Tension is growing between Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and his agent Jorge Mendes as the uncertainty over the Portugal forward's future continues after his departure from Manchester United. (AS - in Spanish)
Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia would welcome the chance to work with Ronaldo after the Saudi Arabian club's reported interest in signing him, and the Spaniard says he was "very close" to succeeding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United last year. (AS - in Spanish)
Ronaldo will not retire from international football after Portugal's World Cup exit, even if Fernando Santos remains as coach. (Correio da Manha - in Portuguese)
Roma coach Jose Mourinho is at the top of Portugal's list of candidates to succeed Santos as national team coach. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Tottenham are interested in signing Wilfried Zaha, 30, on a free transfer when the Ivory Coast forward's contract expires at Crystal Palace in the summer. (Football Insider)
Manchester United are yet to follow Chelsea in registering any interest with AC Milan in their Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23. (Manchester Evening News)
Centre-back Luizao has arrived in England for a medical with West Ham but he is not the only 20-year-old Brazilian the Hammers hope to sign from Sao Paulo as they have also begun talks over a deal for defensive midfielder Pablo Maia. (90min)
Fulham have shown interest in signing Netherlands right-back Rick Karsdorp, 27, on loan from Roma with an obligation to buy upon reaching certain conditions. (Nicolo Schira)
Barcelona see Boca Juniors' Argentine midfielder Alan Varela, 21, as a potential replacement for long-serving captain Sergio Busquets, 34. (Sport - in Spanish)
Bayern Munich held talks with Dinamo Zagreb about Croatia's World Cup goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, 27, but have decided to look elsewhere for a replacement for Manuel Neuer, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season. (Sky Sport Germany)
Rangers have agreed a new four-year contract with Leon King after the Scottish centre-back, 18, received multiple offers from Premier League clubs including Leeds United. (Football Insider)
Leeds United are closing in on the signing of English midfielder George Hall, 18, from Birmingham City in January. (Teamtalk)
