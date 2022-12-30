2023 sporting calendar: The year's main events from Women's World Cup football to Ashes series and men's rugby union World Cup
The 2023 sporting calendar features World Cups in women's football and men's rugby union as well as men's and women's Ashes cricket series.
European football champions England will be in Australia and New Zealand for the Women's World Cup from 20 July.
The men's rugby union World Cup in France starts in September.
England's men and women seek to regain the Ashes in June and July, while the men defend their 50-over World Cup title in India in October and November.
In addition, England and Ireland's women play in the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.
There is also a World Athletics Championship in Budapest and a Netball World Championship in Cape Town.
Glasgow hosts the world's greatest riders competing for 13 titles at the inaugural World Cycling Championships in August.
The autumn features back-to-back Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup competitions, with Europe's women seeking to retain their trophy in Spain and Europe's men bidding to regain the cup from the United States.
25 sporting highlights in 2023
10-26 February: Cricket - Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa
4 February-18 March: Rugby Union - Six Nations (Women's Six Nations 25 March-29 April)
15 April: Horse racing - Grand National, Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
15 April-1 May: Snooker - World Championship, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
14 May: Football - Women's FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium
3 June: Football - FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium (also Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park)
10 June: Football - Champions League final, Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul (women's final on 3 June in Eindhoven)
16 June-31 July: Cricket - Men's Ashes
22 June-18 July: Cricket - Women's Ashes
1-23 July: Cycling - Tour de France (women's Tour 23-30 July)
3-16 July: Tennis - Wimbledon
8-17 July: Para-athletics - World Championships, Paris
9 July: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone
20-23 July: Golf - Open Championship, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake (Women's Open 10-13 August at Walton Heath)
20 July-20 August: Football - Women's World Cup, Australia and New Zealand
28 July-6 August: Netball - World Cup, Cape Town, South Africa
31 July-6 August: Para-swimming - World Championships, Manchester
August (dates TBC): Cricket - The Hundred
3-13 August: Cycling - World Championships, Glasgow
19-27 August: Athletics - World Championships, Budapest
8 September to 28 October: Rugby Union - World Cup, France
12 September: Football - 150th anniversary match: Scotland v England, Hampden Park
22-24 September: Golf - Solheim Cup, Finca Cortesin, Malaga, Spain
29 September-1 October: Golf - Ryder Cup, Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome
October-November (dates TBC): Cricket - Men's World Cup, India
Sport-by-sport calendars
2023 calendar month by month
Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Some events and fixtures have yet to be announced or confirmed.
January
3: Darts - World Championship final, Alexandra Palace, London
6-9: Football - FA Cup third round
8-15: Snooker - The Masters, Alexandra Palace, London
10-11: Football - League Cup quarter-finals
11, 14 & 15: Netball - England v Jamaica series
13-15: Golf - Hero Cup: Continental Europe v Great Britain & Ireland, Abu Dhabi Golf Club
13-29: Hockey - Men's World Cup, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, Odisha, India
14: Football - Scottish Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock
15: Football - Scottish Cup semi-final: Rangers v Aberdeen
16-29: Tennis - Australian Open, Melbourne
21-22: Football - Scottish Cup fourth round
22 Jan-5 Feb: Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships, St Moritz, Switzerland
25-26: Football - League Cup semi-finals first legs
25-26: Football - Women's League Cup quarter-finals
27: Cricket - First one-day international, Bloemfontein: South Africa v England
27-30: Football - FA Cup fourth round
28: Boxing - Artur Beterbiyev v Anthony Yarde for IBF, WBC and WBO light-heavyweight world titles, Wembley Stadium
29: Cricket - Second one-day international, Bloemfontein: South Africa v England
29: Basketball - BBL Cup Finals, Birmingham Arena
29: Football - Women's FA Cup fourth round
29: American Football - NFL Conference Championships
29 Jan-5 Feb: Skateboarding - Street World Championships, Sharjah
February
1: Cricket - Third one-day international, Kimberley: South Africa v England.
1-2: Football - League Cup semi-finals second legs
1-11: Football - Club World Cup, Morocco
3-5: Tennis - Davis Cup qualifying round: Colombia v Great Britain
4: Rugby Union - Six Nations: Wales v Ireland; England v Scotland
5: Rugby Union - Six Nations: Italy v France
5-12: Skateboarding - Park World Championships, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
6-19: Winter Sports - Alpine World Ski Championships, Courchevel-Meribel, France
8-9: Football - Women's League Cup semi-finals
8-12: Cycling - European Track Championships, Grenchen, Switzerland
9: Basketball - Women's EuroBasket 2023 Qualifier: Great Britain v Estonia, Manchester
10-26: Cricket - Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa
11: Rugby Union - Six Nations: Ireland v France; Scotland v Wales
11-12: Football - Scottish Cup fifth round
12: Rugby Union - Six Nations: England v Italy
12: American Football - Super Bowl 57, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
12: Basketball - Women's EuroBasket 2023 Qualifier: Great Britain v Portugal, Manchester
13-23: Football - Pinatar Cup, Murcia, Spain: Women's competition involving Scotland, Wales, Iceland and the Philippines.
14-15: Football - Champions League round of 16, first leg
16: Football - Europa League and Europa Conference League knockout round play-off first legs
16, 19 & 22: Football - Arnold Clark Cup: England face Belgium, Italy and Korea Republic in round-robin tournament in Milton Keynes, Coventry, Bristol
16: Rugby League - Super League season starts with Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos
16-20: Cricket - First Test, Mount Maunganui: New Zealand v England
18: Rugby League - World Club Challenge: St Helens v NRL champions Penrith Panthers, Penrith Stadium, New South Wales, Australia
18: Athletics - World Cross Country Championships, Bathurst, Australia
18-19: Athletics - UK Indoor Championships, Birmingham Arena
19 Feb-5 March: Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships, Bakuriani, Georgia
21-22: Football - Champions League round of 16, first legs
23: Football - Europa League and Europa Conference League knockout round play-off second legs
24-28: Cricket - Second Test, Auckland: New Zealand v England
25: Rugby Union - Six Nations: Italy v Ireland; Wales v England
25: Athletics - Birmingham World Indoor Tour Final, Birmingham Arena
26: Rugby Union - Six Nations: France v Scotland
26: Cricket - Women's T20 World Cup final, Cape Town
26: Football - League Cup final, Wembley Stadium
26: Football - Scottish League Cup final, Hampden Park
26: Football - Women's FA Cup fifth round
March
1: Cricket - Bangladesh v England first ODI, Mirpur
1-2: Football - FA Cup fifth round
2-5: Athletics - European Indoor Championships, Istanbul
3: Cricket - Bangladesh v England second ODI, Mirpur
5: Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
5: Football - Women's League Cup final, Selhurst Park
5: Athletics - Tokyo Marathon
6: Cricket - Bangladesh v England third ODI, Chittagong
7-8: Football - Champions League round of 16, second legs
9: Cricket - Bangladesh v England first Twenty20 international, Chittagong
9: Football - Europa League and Europa Conference League round of 16 first legs
9-12: Golf - The Players Championship, Sawgrass, Florida
10-12: Speedskating - Short Track World Championships, Seoul, Korea
11: Rugby Union - Six Nations: Italy v Wales; England v France
11-12: Football - Scottish Cup quarter-finals
12: Cricket - Bangladesh v England second Twenty20 international, Mirpur
12: Rugby Union - Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland
14: Cricket - Bangladesh v England third Twenty20 international, Mirpur
14-15: Football - Champions League round of 16, second legs
14-17: Horse racing - Cheltenham Festival
14-19: Badminton - All England Badminton Championships, Birmingham
16: Football - Europa League and Europa Conference League round of 16 second legs
16-19: Para-swimming World Series, Sheffield
18: Rugby Union - Six Nations: Scotland v Italy; France v Wales, Ireland v England
18: MMA - UFC 286, O2 Arena, London
18-19: Football - FA Cup quarter-finals
18-26: Curling - Women's World Championships, Sandviken, Sweden
19: Football - Women's FA Cup quarter-finals
20-26: Figure skating - World Championships Saitama, Japan
21-22: Football - Women's Champions League quarter-finals, first legs
23: Football - European Championship qualifying including Italy v England, San Marino v Northern Ireland
23-26: Gymnastics - British Championships, Liverpool
25: Football - European Championship qualifying including Croatia v Wales, Scotland v Cyprus
25: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: Wales v Ireland, England v Scotland
26: Football - European Championship qualifying including England v Ukraine, Northern Ireland v Finland
26: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: Italy v France
26: Rowing - The Boat Races, River Thames
28: Football - European Championship qualifying including Scotland v Spain, Wales v Latvia
29-30: Football - Women's Champions League quarter-finals, second legs
31 Mar-2 Apr: Rugby Union - European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup round of 16
April
1: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales
1-9: Curling - Men's World Championships, Ottawa, Canada
2: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: England v Italy
2: Formula 1 - Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
4-9: Swimming - British Championships, Sheffield
6: Football - Women's Finalissima: England v Brazil, Wembley
6-9: Golf - Masters, Augusta National, Georgia
7-9: Rugby Union - European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals
11-12: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, first legs
11-16: Gymnastics - European Artistic Championships, Antalya, Turkey
13: Football - Europa League and Europa Conference League quarter-finals
15: Horse racing - Grand National, Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
15: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: Wales v England, Italy v Ireland
15 Apr-1 May: Snooker - World Championship, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
16: Football - Women's FA Cup semi-finals
16: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: France v Scotland
17: Athletics - Boston Marathon
17-23: Ice Hockey - Women's World Championship Division I Group B, South Korea
18-19: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, second legs
20: Football - Europa League and Europa Conference League quarter-finals, second legs
20-23: Golf - Women's major: Chevron Championships, Woodlands, Texas
21-29: Hockey - GB men and women mini-tournament v New Zealand and Australia, Christchurch
22: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: Ireland v England, Scotland v Italy
22-23: Football - FA Cup semi-finals
22-23: Football - Women's Champions League semi-final first legs
23: Athletics - London Marathon
23: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: France v Wales
28-30: Rugby Union - European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals
29: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: England v France, Italy v Wales, Scotland v Ireland
29: Rugby League - England men and women v France men and women, Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington
29-30: Football - Scottish Cup semi-finals
29-30: Football - Women's Champions League semi-finals, second legs
29 Apr-5 May: Ice Hockey - World Championship Division I Group A, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
30: Formula 1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
May
4-8: Equestrian - Badminton Horse Trials, Gloucestershire
5: Athletics - Doha Diamond League, Qatar
6-28: Cycling - Giro d'Italia
7: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Miami
7-14: Judo - World Championships, Qatar
9-10: Football - Champions League semi-finals, first legs
11: Football - Europa League and Europa Conference League semi-finals, first legs
12-21: Ice Hockey - World Championship (men), Finland and Latvia
14: Football - Women's FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium
16-17: Football - Champions League semi-finals, second legs
18: Football - Europa League and Europa Conference League semi-finals, second legs
18-21: Golf - US PGA Championship, Oak Hill Country Club, New York
19: Rugby Union - European Challenge Cup final, Aviva Stadium, Dublin
19-21: Rugby League - Challenge Cup last 16
20: Rugby Union - European Champions Cup final, Aviva Stadium, Dublin
20: Athletics - Night of the 10,000m PBs, London
20-21: Rugby Union - World Sevens Series, London leg
20-28: Table Tennis - World Championships, Durban, South Africa
21: Formula 1 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola
25-28: Rowing - European Championships, Bled, Slovenia
26-28: Cycling - Women's World Tour: RideLondon Classique
26 May- 4 June: Hockey - GB men and women Pro League mini-tournament v Belgium, China and India, Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London
26 May-3 June: Taekwondo - World Championships, Baku, Azerbaijan
27: Rugby Union - Premiership final, Twickenham
27-29: Football - EFL Play-off finals, Wembley Stadium
28: Football - final round of Premier League and Women's Super League fixtures
28: Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo
28: Athletics - Rabat Diamond League, Morocco
28: Motorsport - Indianapolis 500
28 May-11 June: Tennis - French Open, Roland Garros, Paris
30 May-7 June: Surfing - World Surfing Games, El Salvador
31: Europa League final, Puskas Arena, Budapest
June
Date TBC: Cricket - World Test Championship final, The Oval
1: Basketball - NBA Finals begin
1-4: Cricket - England v Ireland Test match, Lord's
2: Horse racing - The Oaks, Epsom Downs
2: Athletics - Rome Diamond League, Italy
2-4: Diving - British Championships, Sheffield
3: Football - FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium
3: Football - Scottish Cup final, Hampden Park
3: Football - Women's Champions League final, Philips Stadium, Eindhoven
3: Horse racing - The Derby, Epsom Downs
3-4: Rugby League - Magic Weekend, St James' Park, Newcastle
4: Formula 1 - Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
6-11: Cycling - Women's Tour, UK
7: Football - Europa Conference League final, Eden Arena, Prague
9: Athletics - Paris Diamond League, France
9-20: Wheelchair Basketball World Championships, Dubai
9-25: Multi-sports - European Games, Krakow and Małopolska, Poland
10: Football - Champions League final, Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul
10-11: Motorsport - Le Mans 24 Hour, Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France
11: Netball - Superleague Grand Final
14-18: Football - Nations League semi-finals and final, Netherlands
15: Athletics - Oslo Diamond League, Norway
15-18: Golf - US Open, Los Angeles Country Club, California
15-25: Basketball - Women's EuroBasket 2023, Israel and Slovenia
16: Football - European Championship qualifying including Malta v England, Wales v Armenia, Denmark v Northern Ireland
16-20: Cricket - First Ashes Test: England v Australia, Edgbaston
16-21: Hockey - GB men and women's Pro League mini-tournament v Spain, Germany, Netherlands and USA, Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London
17: Football - European Championship qualifying including Norway v Scotland
17-18: Rugby League - Challenge Cup quarter-finals
18: Formula 1 - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
19: Football - European Championship qualifying including England v North Macedonia, Turkey v Wales, North Macedonia v Kazakhstan
19-25: Tennis - Cinch Championships, Queen's
20: Football - European Championship qualifying including Scotland v Georgia
20-24: Horse racing - Royal Ascot
22-25: Golf - Women's PGA Championship, Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, New Jersey
22-26: Cricket - Women's Ashes Test: England v Australia, Trent Bridge
24: Rugby Union - Premier 15s final
24-25: Baseball - MLB World Tour London Series: St Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs, London Stadium
25 Jun-2 July: Tennis - Rothesay International, Eastbourne
26: Rugby Union - United Rugby Championship Grand Final
27: Rugby Union - Premiership Rugby Final, Twickenham Stadium
28 Jun-2 Jul: Cricket - Second Ashes Test: England v Australia, Lord's
30: Athletics - Lausanne Diamond League, Switzerland
30 Jun-2 July: Motorcycling - World Superbikes UK round, Donington Park
July
1: Cricket - Women's Ashes: England v Australia first T20 international, Edgbaston
1-23: Cycling - Tour de France
2: Athletics - Stockholm Diamond League, Sweden
2: Formula 1 - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
3-16: Tennis - Wimbledon
5: Cricket - Women's Ashes: England v Australia second T20 international, The Oval
6-7: Cricket - T20 Blast quarter-finals
6-9: Golf - US Women's Open, Pebble Beach, California
6-10: Cricket - Third Ashes Test, England v Australia, Headingley
8: Cricket - Women's Ashes: England v Australia third T20 international, Lord's
8-17 July: World Para-Athletics Championships, Paris
9: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone
12: Cricket - Women's Ashes: England v Australia first ODI, Bristol
13-16: Golf - Scottish Open, North Berwick
14-30: Aquatics - World Championships, Fukuoka, Japan
15: Cricket - T20 Blast finals day, Edgbaston
16: Cricket - Women's Ashes: England v Australia second ODI, Ageas Bowl, Southampton
16: Athletics - Silesia Diamond League, Poland
18: Cricket - Women's Ashes: England v Australia third ODI, County Ground, Taunton
19-23: Cricket - Fourth Ashes Test, England v Australia, Old Trafford
20-23: Golf - Open Championship, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake
20 July-20 Aug: Football - Women's World Cup, Australia and New Zealand
21: Athletics - Monaco Diamond League
22: Rugby League - Challenge Cup semi-finals
23: Athletics - London Diamond League
23: Formula 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
23-30: Cycling - Women's Tour de France
27-29: Athletics - UK Championships, Manchester Regional Arena
27-30: Golf - Women's major: Evian Championship, Evian-Les-Bains, France
27-31: Cricket - Fifth Ashes Test, England v Australia, The Oval
28 July-6 Aug: Netball - World Cup, Cape Town, South Africa
28 July-6 August: Archery - World Championships, Berlin
29: Athletics - Shanghai Diamond League, China
29-30: Triathlon - World Championship Series, Roker Beach, Sunderland
30: Formula 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
31 July-6th Aug: Para-swimming World Championships, Manchester
August
Dates TBC: Cricket - The Hundred
1-12: Sport Climbing - Climbing and Para-climbing World Championships, Bern, Switzerland
3: Athletics - Shenzhen Diamond League, China
3-13: Cycling - World Championships, Glasgow
4-6: Motorcycling - British MotoGP, Silverstone
5: Rugby Union - Wales v England, Principality Stadium
9-13: Equestrian - Eventing European Championships, Haras du Pin, France
10-13: Golf - Women's Open, Walton Heath
10-20: Sailing - World Championships, The Hague, Netherlands
12: Rugby Union - England v Wales, Twickenham
12: Football - 2023-2024 Premier League season starts
12: Rugby League - men's and women's Challenge Cup finals, Wembley Stadium
14-31: Shooting - World Championships, Azerbaijan
15-16: Football - Women's World Cup semi-final matches, Australia and New Zealand
18-27: Hockey - EuroHockey Championships, Monchengladbach, Germany
19: Rugby Union - Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium
19-27: Athletics - World Championships, Budapest
20: Football - Women's World Cup final, Sydney, Australia
22-28: Modern Pentathlon - World Championships, Bath
23-27: Canoeing - Sprint World Championships, Duisburg, Germany
24-27: Golf - PGA Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
25: Rugby Union - New Zealand v South Africa, Twickenham
25 & 29: Cricket - One-Day Cup quarter-finals
25 Aug-10 Sept: Basketball - Men's World Cup, Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines
26: Rugby Union - England v Fiji, Twickenham
26 Aug-17 Sept: Cycling - Vuelta Espana
27: Formula 1 - Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort
28 Aug-10 Sept: Tennis - US Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, New York
29 Aug-3 Sept: Equestrian - European Jumping Championships, Milan, Italy
30: Cricket - first T20 international, England v New Zealand, Chester-le-Street
31: Athletics - Zurich Diamond League, Switzerland
September
1: Cricket - second T20 international, England v New Zealand, Old Trafford
2: Cricket - first T20 women's international, England v Sri Lanka, Chelmsford
2-17: Weightlifting - World Championships, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
3: Cricket - third T20 international, England v New Zealand, Edgbaston
3: Formula 1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza
3-10: Rowing - World Championships, Belgrade, Serbia
3-10: Cycling - Tour of Britain
4-10: Equestrian - Dressage and Para-dressage European Championships, Riesenbeck, Germany
5: Cricket - fourth T20 international, England v New Zealand, Trent Bridge
6: Cricket - second T20 women's international, England v Sri Lanka, Derby
7: Football - European Championship qualifying including Ukraine v England, Slovenia v Northern Ireland
8: Football - European Championship qualifying including Cyprus v Scotland
8: Cricket - First one-day international, England v New Zealand, Cardiff
8: Athletics - Brussels Diamond League, Belgium
8 Sept-28 Oct: Rugby Union - World Cup, France
9: Cricket - Third T20 women's international, England v Sri Lanka, Chester-le-Street
9-16: Multi-sports - Invictus Games, Dusseldorf, Germany
10: Cricket - second one-day international, England v New Zealand, Ageas Bowl, Southampton
10: Football - European Championship qualifying including Kazakhstan v Northern Ireland
10: Athletics - Great North Run, Newcastle
11: Football - European Championship qualifying including Latvia v Wales
11-17: Tennis - Davis Cup group stage TBC
12: Football - 150th anniversary match: Scotland v England, Hampden Park
13: Cricket - third one-day international, England v New Zealand, The Oval
14: Cricket - first women's one-day international, England v Sri Lanka, Leicester
14-17: Golf - PGA Championship, Wentworth
15: Cricket - Fourth one-day international, England v New Zealand, Lord's
15-17: Tennis - Davis Cup qualifying
16-17: Athletics - Diamond League Final, Eugene, USA
17: Cricket - Second women's one-day international, England v Sri Lanka, Hove
17: Formula 1 - Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore
17: Horse racing - St Leger Stakes, Doncaster Racecourse
18-24: Tennis - Laver Cup, Vancouver
19: Cricket - third women's one-day international, England v Sri Lanka, Canterbury
19-24: Canoeing - Canoe Slalom World Championships, Lee Valley, London
20: Cricket - first one-day international, England v Ireland, Headingley
21: Cricket - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy semi-finals
22-24: Golf - Solheim Cup, Finca Cortesin, Malaga, Spain
23: Cricket - second one-day international, England v Sri Lanka, Trent Bridge
24: Cricket - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final, Northampton
24: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
24: Athletics - Berlin Marathon
26: Cricket - third one-day international, England v Sri Lanka, Bristol
26-29: Cricket - final round of County Championship matches
29-30: Rugby League - Super League eliminators
29 Sept-1 Oct: Golf - Ryder Cup, Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome
29 Sept-8 Oct: Gymnastics - World Artistic Championships, Antwerp, Belgium
30 Sept-1 Oct: Athletics - World Road Running Championships, Riga, Latvia
October
Dates TBC: Cricket - Men's World Cup, India
6-7: Rugby League - Super League semi-finals
8: Formula 1 - Qatar Grand Prix, Losail
8: Athletics - Chicago Marathon
12: Football - European Championship qualifying including Spain v Scotland
14: Football - European Championship qualifying including Northern Ireland v San Marino
14: Rugby League - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford
15: Football - European Championship qualifying including Wales v Croatia
16: Football - European Championship qualifying including Georgia v Scotland
17: Football - European Championship qualifying including England v Italy, Northern Ireland v Slovenia
21: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot
22: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin
29: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
November
3-5: Judo - European Championships, Montpellier, France
5: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo
5: Athletics - New York City Marathon
9-12: Gymnastics - World Trampoline & Tumbling Championships, Birmingham
12-19: Tennis - ATP Finals, Turin
16-19: Golf - DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai
16-19: Golf - LPGA Tour Championship, Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, Florida
17: Football - European Championship qualifying including England v Malta, Finland v Northern Ireland
18: Football - European Championship qualifying including Armenia v Wales
18: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Las Vegas
19: Football - European Championship qualifying including Scotland v Norway
20: Football - European Championship qualifying including North Macedonia v England, Northern Ireland v Denmark
21: Football - European Championship qualifying including Wales v Turkey
21-26: Tennis - Davis Cup finals, Malaga
25 Nov-3 Dec: Snooker - UK Championship, York Barbican
26: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
December
10: Athletics - European Cross Country Championships, Brussels
14-18: Equestrian - London International Horse Show