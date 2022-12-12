Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal have become favourites to sign Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, from Atletico Madrid in January, ahead of Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Aston Villa. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

There is a "good chance" Arsenal will be able to sign Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in January, for less than the £86m Shakhtar Donetsk previously wanted for the 21-year-old. (Athletic) external-link

Liverpool have an agreement in principle with Benfica to sign 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. (La Capital - in Spanish) external-link

Fernandez is an alternative for Real Madrid if they cannot sign their main target, 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, from Borussia Dortmund for next season. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

The Football Association want Gareth Southgate to continue as England manager, despite gauging former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's interest in the job before the World Cup. (Bild - in German) external-link

The FA will consider foreign candidates if Southgate stands down as England manager. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

The FA see Leicester City's Northern Irish boss Brendan Rodgers as a leading candidate - but not Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard. (Star) external-link

Brazil want Carlo Ancelotti to succeed Tite as coach following their World Cup exit, and informally approached the Real Madrid boss in October. (UOL Esporte - in Portuguese) external-link

Leicester City are braced for Arsenal to make a final attempt to sign Youri Tielemans next month before the Belgium midfielder, 25, becomes a free agent in the summer. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea have opened talks to sign Germany striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 18, on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in July. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Paris St-Germain are interested in signing France winger Ousmane Dembele, 25, from Barcelona. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea and Manchester United target Rafael Leao about a contract extension, and are "calm" about whether the Portugal forward, 23, will sign a new deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Goal) external-link

Manchester United will activate contract options for former Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, England left-back Luke Shaw, 27, and Brazil midfielder Fred, 29, as well as England striker Marcus Rashford, 25, and Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot, 23. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Leeds United are plotting a January move for PSV Eindhoven's Germany left-back Philipp Max, 29. (Football Insider) external-link

Wilfried Zaha, 30, looks likely to leave Crystal Palace on a free transfer when the Ivory Coast forward's contract expires next summer. (Fabrizio Romano, via CaughtOffside) external-link

Sevilla want Isco to leave in January, just five months after signing the former Spain midfielder, 30, from Real Madrid. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Bayern Munich are closing in on a deal to sign Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer, 25, on a free transfer from RB Leipzig next summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur are set for fresh talks with manager Antonio Conte this week over a new long-term contract for the Italian. (Athletic) external-link

Former Barcelona and Roma boss Luis Enrique wants to return to a club job after leaving his role as Spain coach. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Ex-Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has told friends he is keen on the Chelsea job, if it were to become available. (Football Insider) external-link

Amazon are the latest company to be linked with buying Manchester United - but the Glazers' asking price of about £7bn is believed to be unrealistic by industry experts. (Mail) external-link

