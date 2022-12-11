Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain are willing to make England striker Marcus Rashford one of the football's best-paid players as they put together a package to try to sign the 25-year-old, whose contract with Manchester United runs out in the summer. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says the club will exercise an option to extend the deals of Rashford and 23-year-old Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot until 2024 as they discuss contract extensions with the pair. (Metro) external-link

The Brazilian Football Federation plans to contact Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to find out if he would be interested in becoming the national team's manager at the end of the season. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have submitted offers for 20-year-old Croatia international Josko Gvardiol, while Bayern Munich are also interested in the RB Leipzig defender. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Portugal striker Joao Felix's agent, who has already held initial talks with Chelsea and Manchester United, hopes to speak to Aston Villa and Newcastle United about their level of interest in the 23-year-old Atletico Madrid forward. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal have joined the list of clubs, also including PSG, keen on Felix. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Juventus could look to sign Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and let 27-year-old France international Adrien Rabiot, 28-year-old Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes and American Weston McKennie, 24, leave to raise funds for the move. (CalcioMercatoWeb - in Italian) external-link

Benfica president Rui Costa says the club will not allow any of their key players, including 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, to leave the club unless their buyout clauses are met. Ramos has been linked with Manchester United. (Correio da Manha - in Portuguese) external-link

Newcastle are hoping to sign United States forward Christian Pulisic, with Arsenal and Manchester United also monitoring the 24-year-old's situation at Chelsea. (Mirror) external-link

Newcastle will allow 29-year-old English centre-back Jamaal Lascelles and Northern Ireland left-back Jamal Lewis, 24, as well as Scottish wingers winger Matt Ritchie, 33, and Ryan Fraser, 28, to leave in January if the receive suitable offers. (Football Insider) external-link

Mali midfielder Boubacar Traore, 21, is expected to meet the clauses in his loan move to Wolves from Metz to turn it into a permanent £9.5m switch during the second half of the season. (Express & Star) external-link

