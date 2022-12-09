Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal could revive their interest in Juventus' Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 22, following the knee injury sustained by Gabriel Jesus, 25, on World Cup duty for Brazil. (Calciomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

However, Juventus would be willing to offer Vlahovic to Atletico Madrid in a swap deal for Portugal midfielder Joao Felix, 23. (Calciomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal are an option for Bayern Munich and Germany winger Leroy Sane if the 26-year-old does not sign a contract extension by the start of next season. (Bild - in German) external-link

Atletico Madrid admire former Spain manager Luis Enrique, 52, as a potential successor to Diego Simeone - but could face competition from Manchester United for his services. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United will open contract talks with Diogo Dalot, 23, on his return from the World Cup following the right-back's strong displays for Portugal. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Fiorentina's France forward Randal Kolo Muani, 24, who is valued at £26m, is being tracked by Liverpool, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid have approached Benfica over the possible signing of their Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21. (O Jogo - in Portuguese) external-link

Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich, 32, is in talks with Major League Soccer club DC United, coached by Wayne Rooney, over a potential move from Leeds United. (MLS Soccer) external-link

Juventus are ready to sell Weston McKennie, 24, and have valued him at £26m, with Chelsea and Tottenham linked with the USA midfielder. (Calciomercato via Metro) external-link

Inter Milan's Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni, 23, says former manager Antonio Conte tried to sign him for Tottenham in the summer. (Corriere dello Sport via 90 min) external-link

Everton are exploring a £35m move for Watford's Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 24. (Mirror) external-link

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe wants to extend the contract of German goalkeeper Loris Karius, 29, in January. The former Liverpool stopper, who made his debut in a 5-0 friendly win against Al Hilal on Thursday, was signed on a short-term deal in September. (Chronicle Live) external-link

Chelsea will sign Dynamo Moscow and Russia midfielder Arsen Zakharyan if sporting sanctions and money transfer measures imposed on the 19-year-old's country change. (Nizaar Kinsella via Championat - in Russian) external-link

