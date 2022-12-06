Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona are tracking Arsenal and Brazil winger Gabriel Martinelli, 21, with a view to making a move for him in the January transfer window. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Borussia Dortmund would be willing to sell England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, next summer for 100m-150m euros (£86m-£129m). (Sky Sports) external-link

Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says "everybody" wants to sign the "amazing" Bellingham and the French club will go through Dortmund first if they want to make a move for him. (Sky Sports) external-link

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is yet to make a decision regarding an offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham have emerged as the favourites to sign 25-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie from Barcelona. (Sport) external-link

David Moyes faces the sack as West Ham manager amid an increasingly tense relationship with club co-chairman David Sullivan. (Football Insider) external-link

England playmaker James Maddison, 26, and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, have been linked with leaving Leicester City but the Foxes would be resistant to letting either player leave in January. (Leicestershire Live) external-link

Real Madrid are set to beat Chelsea to the signing of 16-year-old Palmeiras forward Endrick, who can only move when he turns 18 in 2024. (UOL Sport - in Portuguese) external-link

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 30, will sign a new contract with Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Aston Villa will be offered Leicester City and Denmark centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, 30, during the January transfer window. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle have been inundated with loan offers for 18-year-old Australia forward Garang Kuol after his performances at the World Cup - before he has officially joined the club. The Magpies agreed a £300,000 transfer with Central Coast Mariners earlier this year with Kuol set to move to Newcastle in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal have not ruled out recalling striker Folarin Balogun, 21, from his loan spell at French club Stade Reims in January as they assess the injury to Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 25. (90 Min) external-link

