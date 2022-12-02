Saturday's gossip: Nkunku, Mbappe, Lewandowski, Ronaldo, Van Gaal, Hazard
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea will pay 70m euros (£60m) to sign France striker Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig in July on a contract until 2028. (Nicolo Schira)
Real Madrid would still be willing to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, from Paris St-Germain, but only if certain conditions are met. (Sport, via 90 Min)
Mbappe met with Robert Lewandowski last summer in a bid to convince the Poland striker, 34, to join him at PSG instead of signing for Barcelona. (Le Parisien - in French)
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is 'very tempted' about joining Chelsea after leaving Manchester United. (Calciomercato, via Express)
Canada's Lille forward Jonathan David, 22, has admitted playing in the Premier League remains a dream of his. (Independent - subscription required)
Bayer Leverkusen have been in contact with Club Pachuca over a potential move for Luis Chavez after watching the 26-year-old midfielder impress at the World Cup for Mexico. (90 Min)
Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is considering retiring from international football at the age of 31 after Belgium's early World Cup exit. (Marca - in Spanish)
Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal, 71, has hinted at the possibility of taking the Belgium job, with Roberto Martinez having ended his six-year tenure. (Mail)
German manager Jurgen Klopp is not interested in succeeding Hansi Flick if he is sacked as Germany coach after failing to reach the last 16, as he "intends to fulfil" his Liverpool contract, which runs until 2026. (Sky Sport - in German)
Director of research Ian Graham is the latest member of Liverpool's backroom staff to leave the club and they fear he will now join Manchester United. (Football Insider)
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are 'likely' to only sell part of the club as talks over a £4bn deal increase. (Star)
How to follow the Fifa World Cup on the BBC
The World Cup in Qatar is well under way - and BBC Sport has you covered with all the fixture and TV information.
You can follow live text commentary of every game on the BBC Sport website, plus reports, news and analysis throughout the tournament.
There will be coverage of all 64 matches on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, with a World Cup Daily podcast.
Saturday 3 December
Last 16: Netherlands v USA (15:00) - BBC
Last 16: Argentina v Australia (19:00) - BBC
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Friday's gossip column
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment