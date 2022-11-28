Tuesday's gossip: Nkunku, Messi, Soyuncu, Pulisic, Fofana, Henderson, Walker
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea are close to completing the signing of France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig on a long-term deal, which is worth more than 60m euros. (Fabrizio Romano)
Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he is close to doing so. (ESPN)
Roma are considering making a move for Leicester City and Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu, 26, in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Chelsea are unwilling to let United States winger Christian Pulisic leave on a loan deal this winter and would prefer a permanent move for the 24-year-old. (Mail)
Brighton have opened talks with Norwegian side Molde to sign 19-year-old Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana. (Fabrizio Romano)
England manager Gareth Southgate is set to recall Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker to the starting line-up for the Three Lions' final World Cup group game against Wales on Tuesday. (Times - subscription required)
Bayern Munich believe they have finalised an agreement to sign RB Leipzig and Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer, 25. (90min)
Sunderland are among a number of Championship clubs chasing Aston Villa's English striker Cameron Archer, 20, in January. (Football Insider)
Manchester United are open to recalling on-loan players in the January transfer window, including English right-back Ethan Laird, 21, at QPR, 19-year-old Tunisia midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from Birmingham City and Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo, 20, from Sunderland. (Manchester Evening News)
How to follow the Fifa World Cup on the BBC
The World Cup in Qatar is well under way - and BBC Sport has you covered with all the fixture and TV information.
You can follow live text commentary of every game on the BBC Sport website, plus reports, news and analysis throughout the tournament.
There will be coverage of all 64 matches on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, with a World Cup Daily podcast.
Tuesday, 29 November (all times GMT)
Group A: Ecuador v Senegal (15:00) - ITV
Group A: Netherlands v Qatar (15:00) - ITV
Group B: Iran v USA (19:00) - BBC
Group B: Wales v England (19:00) - BBC
