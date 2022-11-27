Monday's gossip: Messi, Pulisic, Santos, Beckham, Hincapie, Okafor, Balde
Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to agree a deal to join Inter Miami next season. (Times - subscription required)
Chelsea and United States forward Christian Pulisic, 24, is being monitored by Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal. (Mail)
Manchester United are exploring a loan move for Pulisic in January. (ESPN)
Liverpool want to sign two midfielders next year with three of their senior midfielders - Englishmen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, and James Milner, 36, and Guinean Naby Keita, 27 - out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider)
Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over a takeover. (Mail)
Newcastle are prepared to make a move for Vasco da Gama's Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, 18, in January. (Northern Echo)
Rio Ferdinand says his ex-Manchester United team-mate David Beckham will "come with a consortium" to buy the Old Trafford club. (FIVE)
Chelsea have been scouting Ecuador and Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, 20, at the World Cup. (Mirror)
Juventus are plotting a move for Athletic Bilbao and Spain forward Nico Williams, 20. (AS - in Spanish)
AC Milan want to sign 22-year-old Switzerland forward Noah Okafor from Red Bull Salzburg. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
AC Milan also want to bring in Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 29, on loan from Chelsea, with a view to making it permanent. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Barcelona will offer a new five-year deal to 19-year-old Spanish left-back Alejandro Balde. (Fabrizio Romano)
Inter are lining up a £20m move for Fulham and United States left-back Antonee Robinson, 25. (Sun)
Leeds will give 19-year-old Spanish striker Mateo Joseph a new contract a year after he signed from Espanyol. (Sun)
