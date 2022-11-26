Sunday's gossip: Ronaldo, Rice, Kane, Gakpo, Leao, Bellingham, McKennie
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has been offered a three-year deal worth £186m by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. (CBS)
Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (El Nacional, via Fichajes - in Spanish)
Tottenham are yet to open talks with England captain and forward Harry Kane over a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in the summer of 2024. Spurs will have to offer the 29-year-old an "extraordinary" deal to keep him. (Football Insider)
Manager Erik ten Hag has asked Manchester United to make a January signing to replace Ronaldo after his departure. The club's shortlist includes PSV and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23, and AC Milan's Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23. (ESPN)
Liverpool are also prepared to spend big on a signing in January, despite the ongoing uncertainty around the club's ownership. (Football Insider)
Manchester United have fallen behind in the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. (Sky Sports Germany)
Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber has confirmed a number of clubs in the United States' top flight are interested in signing Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, when his Paris St-Germain contract expires at the end of the season. (90min)
Barcelona's 19-year-old Spanish left-back Alejandro Balde has named Manchester United as the club he would like to play for other than his La Liga side. (Mundo Deportivo on TikTok - in Spanish)
Tottenham are considering a move for Juventus and United States midfielder Weston McKennie, 24, after the World Cup. (CBS, via Express)
West Ham and Everton have joined the chase for the signature of 18-year-old Colombia winger Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire, but Liverpool and Manchester United are also interested. (Sun)
Leeds United, Everton, West Ham and Leicester City are among the clubs keen on Senegal forward Boulaye Dia. The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Salernitana from Villarreal. (CBS)
Leicester, Brighton and Nottingham Forest want to sign Huddersfield's French midfielder Etienne Camara, 19. (Sun)
Barcelona manager Xavi says he has personally spoken to 16-year-old Palmeiras sensation Endrick in a bid to convince the Brazilian striker to join the La Liga club. (ESPN)
How to follow the Fifa World Cup on the BBC
The World Cup in Qatar has started - and BBC Sport has you covered with all the fixture and TV information.
You can follow live text commentary of every game on the BBC Sport website, plus reports, news and analysis throughout the tournament.
There will be coverage of all 64 matches on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, with a World Cup Daily podcast.
Sunday, 27 November (all times GMT)
Group E: Japan v Costa Rica (10:00) - ITV
Group F: Belgium v Morocco (13:00) - BBC
Group F: Croatia v Canada (16:00) - BBC
Group E: Spain v Germany (19:00) - BBC
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Saturday's gossip column
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment