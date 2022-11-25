Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Andy Kay spent a season with Cornwall and has now returned

Veteran hooker Andy Kay will return to Cornwall RLFC for the 2023 League 1 season.

Kay began the 2022 campaign with the club before leaving the Memorial Ground in June for personal reasons.

He told the club website: external-link "Spending some time away from the lads and the game made me realise how much I missed it all and now I am raring to go."

Kay began his career with Super League giants Leeds Rhinos and has also played for Featherstone Rovers.