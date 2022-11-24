Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are ready to open talks with Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27, whose contract at Brighton expires next summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are exploring a deal to sign Portugal and former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. (Sky Sports) external-link

Real Madrid say it "would not make sense in our sports project" to bring Ronaldo back to the club for a second spell. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva believes Portugal team-mate Ronaldo has proved that he can still play at the top level after making World Cup history. (Mirror) external-link

Ronaldo and Argentina's Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi, 35, could work together at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid, with the current tournament in Qatar expected to be their last. (Mirror) external-link

Amancio Ortega, the owner of the Inditex empire that owns the fashion chain Zara, is interested in buying Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Technology giants Apple are also interested in buying United for £5.8bn. (Star) external-link

Former Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been approached by groups seeking to buy the club, asking him to act as a consultant. (Mail) external-link

Inter Milan will extend the loan spell of Chelsea's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, by another year. (Sky Sport - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal are concerned about keeping hold of their Spanish manager Mikel Arteta, 40, as Barcelona have set their sights on making their former youth player their future coach. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, says the World Cup can help him earn a new contract at Juventus, where his current deal expires in the summer, or a move elsewhere. (La Repubblica - in Italian) external-link

World Cup quiz Can you name these seven players?

A growing number of clubs believe Germany striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 18, is ready to leave Borussia Dortmund when his contract expires at the end of the season. (90 min) external-link

Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Sevilla's Morocco international goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, 31. (Football Insider) external-link

Real Madrid's Brazil forward Rodrygo, 21, may have to pay a termination clause of 7m euros (£6m) after splitting from his agent Nick Arcuri. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are shifting their focus from new signings to contract negotiations with the club's most talented young players at the turn of the year. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Newcastle will rival Barcelona for the signature of Vasco da Gama's 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain are considering leaving the Parc des Princes and potentially moving to the Stade de France. (Bloomberg) external-link

How to follow the Fifa World Cup on the BBC

The World Cup in Qatar has started - and BBC Sport has you covered with all the fixture and TV information.

You can follow live text commentary of every game on the BBC Sport website, plus reports, news and analysis throughout the tournament.

There will be coverage of all 64 matches on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, with a World Cup Daily podcast.

Friday, 25 November (all times GMT)

Group B: Wales v Iran (10:00) - BBC & S4C

Group A: Qatar v Senegal (13:00) - BBC

Group A: Netherlands v Ecuador (16:00) - ITV

Group B: England v USA (19:00) - ITV

