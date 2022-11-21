Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool will be monitoring Declan Rice's performances for England at the World Cup before a possible summer bid for the 23-year-old West Ham midfielder. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is close to agreeing a new contract through to the summer of 2025. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Everton's England international Jordan Pickford, 28, and Spain duo David Raya of Brentford and 25-year-old Robert Sanchez of Brighton are interesting Tottenham as they seek a long-term replacement for France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 35. (90Min) external-link

Chelsea are close to completing a deal for Christopher Nkunku that will bring in the 25-year-old France striker from RB Leipzig on 1 July. (Le10 Sport - in French) external-link

Newcastle United will target Juventus' Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 22, if they secure qualification for the Champions League next season. (Calciomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

Real Madrid have no plans to re-sign 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in January. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Bournemouth are set to appoint caretaker boss Gary O'Neil as permanent manager after talks with former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa collapsed. (Football Insider) external-link

O'Neil wants to make former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley his assistant if he gets the permanent Bournemouth job. (Sun) external-link

Spain midfielder Marco Asensio's contract with Real Madrid ends in the summer and the 26-year-old says he hopes he can agree an new deal with the Bernabeu outfit, with a decision on his future set to be made after the World Cup. (Radio Marca, via Goal) external-link

'Saka's tale of redemption caps England's perfect day' BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty reflects on an almost perfect afternoon for England in their World Cup opener.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has agreed to succeed Didier Deschamps as France manager after the World Cup. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche is interested in speaking to Rangers about their vacant managerial post after they sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Football Insider) external-link

Paris St-Germain have sent scouts to watch Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, 21, play for Brazil at the World Cup. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are considering a move for Atalanta's 29-year-old Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Bayern Munich have been asked by a number of clubs, including Arsenal, about Germany winger Leroy Sane's situation but the Bundesliga champions are not looking to sell the 26-year-old. (90Min) external-link

How to follow the Fifa World Cup on the BBC

The Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 has started - and BBC Sport has you covered with all the fixture and TV information.

You can follow live text commentary of every game on the BBC Sport website, plus reports, news and analysis throughout the tournament.

There will be coverage of all 64 matches on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, with a World Cup Daily podcast.

Tuesday 22 November (all times GMT)

Group C: Argentina v Saudi Arabia (10:00) - ITV

Group D: Denmark v Tunisia (13:00) - ITV

Group C: Mexico v Poland (16:00) - BBC

Group D: France v Australia (19:00) - BBC

The back page of The i Newspaper